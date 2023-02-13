Russia Might Force U.S. Citizens Living in Country To Fight for Them

Russia might force U.S. citizens living in the country to fight for them in Ukraine, the U.S. embassy in Moscow warned on Sunday, telling its citizens to leave Russia "immediately."

"U.S. citizens residing or traveling in Russia should depart immediately," the embassy said in a statement. "Exercise increased caution due to the risk of wrongful detentions."

"Do not travel to Russia," it said, warning that U.S. citizens could be forcibly enlisted into the Russian army.

The U.S. embassy in Moscow noted that in September 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin mobilized citizens to the armed forces in support of its invasion of Ukraine.

"Russia may refuse to acknowledge dual nationals' U.S. citizenship, deny their access to U.S. consular assistance, subject them to mobilization, prevent their departure from Russia, and/or conscript them," it said.

Putin's "partial mobilization" decree on September 21 purportedly affected up to 300,000 reservists and ex-military personnel with "certain military specialties and relevant experience."

However, the figure in Putin's decree wasn't disclosed to the public, prompting many to speculate that the real number could be much higher.

The Kremlin said on October 31 that the partial mobilization had ended, but Ukrainian officials have warned that Russia is preparing a massive mobilization effort to mark the first anniversary of the war on February 24.

Newsweek has contacted Russia's foreign ministry for comment.

This is a developing story and it will be updated when further information becomes available.