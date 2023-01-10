Russian Doctors Urge Putin to End 'Abuse' of Rival Alexei Navalny

A group of 170 Russian doctors called on Vladimir Putin to end the "abuse" of opposition leader Alexei Navalny after it was revealed he spent New Years' Eve in a "punishment cell".

Navalny, a critic of Russian President Putin who has been imprisoned since 2021 and continues to serve a 9-year sentence, confirmed on Monday when he described his experience in a Twitter thread that he was placed in the cell ahead of the holiday after washing his face half-an-hour earlier than scheduled and was placed in a cell with a prisoner experiencing potential flu symptoms.

His lawyer, Vadim Kobzev, described the placement as a "bacterial weapon" and said Navalny is now experiencing flu symptoms himself, adding he is trying to send Navalny medicine.

Following these allegations, a group of Russian doctors spoke out against Moscow's treatment of Navalny in an open letter that received 170 signatures.

"We cannot and do not have the right to calmly look at the deliberate infliction of harm to the health of politician Alexei Navalny," the open letter, which was first reported by independent Russian news outlet Meduza, reads.

The letter continues to state that it is "obvious" that Navalny is not receiving medical care, which they argue violates Russian laws that guarantee his right to healthcare.

"We demand an end to the abuse of Alexei Navalny, we demand an end to sending Alexei to a ShIZO," the letter reads. "We demand that civilian doctors be allowed to see him and, if there is evidence, that he be hospitalized in a civilian hospital for a full examination and treatment."

Maria Popova, a professor of political science at McGill University specializing in Russian politics, told Newsweek on Tuesday that it is "highly unlikely" the letter will substantially impact Navalny's conditions. She added that the authors took a risk by turning on Putin, as the Kremlin has cracked down on dissent amid the Ukraine invasion.

"If the letter does make a big splash somehow on social media or through word-of-mouth in Russia, the authors may, indeed, face some repercussions," Popova wrote.

Still, Popova predicted the letter would not gain as much traction "beyond the small and deeply committed community of Navalny sympathizers."

One professor told Newsweek Monday that Navalny being placed with the sick prisoner could have been an attempt to infect him with a fatal disease, as several other Putin critics have died in mysterious circumstances in recent years. The full extent of Navalny's illness remained unknown.

"If Putin had wanted Navalny dead, he could have easily arranged for this," George Mason University's Schar School of Policy and Government professor Mark N. Katz said.

The Kremlin has previously faced accusations of torture against Navalny, who has criticized both Putin's domestic and foreign policy and has called for new leadership in Russia. His lawyers said in July that, despite joking posts about his time in prison, he is indeed being tortured. He was sentenced last March on internationally-condemned embezzlement and contempt of court charges.

Newsweek reached out to the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs for comment.