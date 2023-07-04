Russian Military Aircraft Detected in U.S. Air Defense Zone

Four Russian military jets were tracked flying in the Alaska Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ) on Monday, aerospace officials revealed on Tuesday.

The site is an area of international airspace that does not belong to the U.S. or Canada, but is monitored for national security purposes. The presence of Russian aircraft in the zone is a regular occurrence and is not considered a threat.

Russian MiG-29SMT jet fighters, forming the "Z" symbol in support of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, fly over Red Square during a rehearsal for a military parade in central Moscow on May 7, 2022. Russian aircraft were tracked flying in international airspace monitored by the U.S. on Monday. YURI KADOBNOV/AFP via Getty Images

A statement by the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD), which was released on Twitter on Tuesday, read: "The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) detected and tracked four Russian military aircraft operating in the Alaska Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ) on July 3, 2023."

The statement added: "The Russian aircraft remained in international airspace and did not enter American of Canadian sovereign airspace. The Russian activity in the Alaska ADIZ occurs regularly and is not seen as a threat.

"ADIZ begins where sovereign airspace ends and is a defined stretch of international airspace that requires the ready identification of all aircraft in the interest of national security.

NORAD detects Russian military aircraft in Alaska ADIZ, but not in US or Canadian airspace and not deemed a threat. https://t.co/h5yQutyYWH — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) July 4, 2023

"NORAD employs a layered defense network of satellites, ground-based and airborne radars and fighter aircraft to tract aircraft and inform appropriate actions," the statement read. "NORAD remains ready to employ a number of response options in defence of North America."

This is a developing story.

Newsweek has reached out to NORAD for further information and comment.