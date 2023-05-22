World

Pro-Putin Church Leader's Car Reportedly Crashes in Moscow

By
World Russia Russia-Ukraine War Ukraine War

A car reportedly belonging to the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, Patriarch Kirill, was involved in a crash in Moscow on Monday morning, according to several Russian Telegram channels.

Telegram channel Baza, which has links to Russian security services, reported that an Aurus belonging to Kirill collided with a Volvo at around 6:30 a.m. Moscow time. It happened at the intersection of Prospekt Mira and Botanichesky Lane, injuring one person, who refused hospitalization.

Kirill, 76, has justified Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision to invade Ukraine in February 2022 on spiritual and ideological grounds.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Patriarch Kirill
Patriarch Kirill (left) and Russian President Vladimir Putin put flowers at the Monument of Minin and Pozharsky at Red Square on November 4, 2019 in Moscow, Russia. The Russian Orthodox Church leader was reportedly involved in a car crash in Moscow on Monday morning. Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images

The Russian Orthodox Church has denied reports that Kirill's Aurus car was involved in a traffic accident on Monday morning in central Moscow.

"These reports are not true. At the moment, the Aurus car with Patriarch Kirill is driving up to the Cathedral of Christ the Savior," a source told Russian state-run news agency Interfax.

The Cathedral of Christ the Savior is a Russian Orthodox cathedral in Moscow, located near to the Kremlin.

Telegram channel 112 also reported that the Aurus motor vehicle belongs to the head of the Russian Orthodox Church.

Another channel, SHOT, published a video of the crash scene that shows a badly damaged car being covered up with a black sheet as a police officer walks by.

Newsweek has contacted Russia's Foreign Ministry via email for comment.

The patriarch has, since the beginning of the war, justified the conflict by giving speeches about Russia as a "peace-loving power" that does not engage in "military adventures."

In June 2022, he said Russia was being "attacked" all over the world because of feelings of jealousy, envy and indignation. Kirill added that he believed this was happening because Russia is "different."

This is a developing story and it will be updated when further information becomes available.

Read more
Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's pick

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

June 02
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
June 02
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC