Pro-Putin Church Leader's Car Reportedly Crashes in Moscow

A car reportedly belonging to the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, Patriarch Kirill, was involved in a crash in Moscow on Monday morning, according to several Russian Telegram channels.

Telegram channel Baza, which has links to Russian security services, reported that an Aurus belonging to Kirill collided with a Volvo at around 6:30 a.m. Moscow time. It happened at the intersection of Prospekt Mira and Botanichesky Lane, injuring one person, who refused hospitalization.

Kirill, 76, has justified Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision to invade Ukraine in February 2022 on spiritual and ideological grounds.

Patriarch Kirill (left) and Russian President Vladimir Putin put flowers at the Monument of Minin and Pozharsky at Red Square on November 4, 2019 in Moscow, Russia. The Russian Orthodox Church leader was reportedly involved in a car crash in Moscow on Monday morning. Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images

The Russian Orthodox Church has denied reports that Kirill's Aurus car was involved in a traffic accident on Monday morning in central Moscow.

"These reports are not true. At the moment, the Aurus car with Patriarch Kirill is driving up to the Cathedral of Christ the Savior," a source told Russian state-run news agency Interfax.

The Cathedral of Christ the Savior is a Russian Orthodox cathedral in Moscow, located near to the Kremlin.

Telegram channel 112 also reported that the Aurus motor vehicle belongs to the head of the Russian Orthodox Church.

Another channel, SHOT, published a video of the crash scene that shows a badly damaged car being covered up with a black sheet as a police officer walks by.

Newsweek has contacted Russia's Foreign Ministry via email for comment.

The patriarch has, since the beginning of the war, justified the conflict by giving speeches about Russia as a "peace-loving power" that does not engage in "military adventures."

In June 2022, he said Russia was being "attacked" all over the world because of feelings of jealousy, envy and indignation. Kirill added that he believed this was happening because Russia is "different."

This is a developing story and it will be updated when further information becomes available.