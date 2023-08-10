Russian Soldiers Accuse Governor of Stealing Their Wages in Video Message

Russian troops fighting in Ukraine recorded a video appeal addressed to the Kremlin and President Vladimir Putin, accusing a regional governor of stealing their wages.

In the video, which was first shared on the Telegram channel of independent Russian-language news outlet Astra, one man stands in front of a group of soldiers and says they are all on contract with the Russian military. The man said they came to fight in Ukraine from Orenburg Oblast to "defend our Motherland," but they aren't receiving promised payment, and can't afford to support their families.

A number of videos have emerged since Putin launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 showing frustrated soldiers complaining about the Russian military leadership, poor treatment, and a lack of equipment and training for the battlefield.

"On behalf of all my comrades here. We're all from Orenburg Oblast. We are on contracts. Essentially volunteers. Our average age is 45+," the Russian soldier began.

A Russian serviceman patrols a destroyed residential area in Severodonetsk, Ukraine, on July 12, 2022. Russian troops fighting in Ukraine have recorded a video appeal accusing a regional governor of stealing their wages. OLGA MALTSEVA/AFP/Getty Images

"We came to defend our Motherland. With this in mind, I'd like to address all citizens of Russia, the government, the president, regarding the governor of the richest region in Russia, which has oil and gas, all you need. But he's unable to find money for payments to the servicemen, for their families," he said, referring to the governor of the Orenburg region, Yury Berg.

Newsweek reached out to Russia's Foreign Ministry via email for comment.

"We all have families and children, we have houses. We're unable to pay the bills for gas and electricity because our governor thinks he needs money more than we or our families," the Russian soldier continued.

Russian soldiers from Orenburg region say they're not getting paid and their families cannot even afford to pay for utilities. pic.twitter.com/k4xXnNzSks — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) August 10, 2023

He asked for the Russian public to spread the soldiers' video message and bring the governor's acts "to an end."

"We'll be having elections soon, electing him again. I don't think we need him in the region. Everyone supports me. That's it. Thanks, everyone," the soldier said.

The governor of the Orenburg region is the region's highest-ranking official who heads the regional government. The governor is elected for five years by Russian citizens who permanently reside in the region, and the term of office of the current incumbent expires in September 2024, according to the Russian Federal Assembly website.

Frustrated Russian soldiers were previously cited by state-run news agency RIA Novosti in March in a feature titled "We didn't expect this." It included interviews with troops who were injured while fighting in the war in Ukraine and didn't receive the compensation promised by Putin.

Do you have a tip on a world news story that Newsweek should be covering? Do you have a question about the Russia-Ukraine war? Let us know via worldnews@newsweek.com.