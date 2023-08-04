Russian State TV Host Suggests Donald Trump Could Start a Civil War

A Russian state media host has suggested former President Donald Trump's only solution regarding his recent indictment could be to start a civil war in the U.S.

Controversial radio and television presenter Vladimir Solovyov spoke with Russian political scientist Dmitry Evstafiev on his Full Contact show about the charges Trump faces in relation to his involvement in the 2020 presidential election and the January 6 riots at the U.S Capitol.

Trump pleaded not guilty on Thursday to charges he orchestrated a plot to try to overturn his 2020 election loss to President Joe Biden. On Tuesday, August 1, Trump was charged with conspiracy to defraud the US, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding, and conspiracy against rights.

According to a translation by YouTube channel Russian Media Monitor, Solovyov said, regarding Trump's indictment this week, he had "never seen or heard of anything like this in my entire life. In America, they are attempting to destroy Trump, and to do it unbelievably fast."

Russian presenter Vladimir Solovyov is seen in Moscow on February 21, 2023. Solovyov suggested Donald Trump could start a civil war over his indictment. GETTY

Evstafiev, who is a professor at HSE University in Moscow, responded: "We don't see the United States as a vessel of wisdom or the origin of democracy but it seems like we are not even aware of some aspects of this situation."

He continued: "Like a steamroller in violation of the written and unwritten norms they are trying to quickly shut down the former president of the United States, or so they say. I have to tell you, this is really something! This means that things are really bad!" He did not clarify who "they" is.

Again, without clarifying exactly who he was referring to, Evstafiev continued to talk about "big money people" who have committed to Trump. He said: "To them, Trump is a lesser evil than all the rest. I understand these big money people! A moron as their president is better than nuclear war. These events are snowballing, that's for sure."

Solovyov asked about the remaining options for Trump in the midst of his legal battle, offering up the suggestion of taking up arms and starting a civil war.

Evstafiev answered, referring to Trump: "He is practically doing this already, [or] at least he's getting close. During his Pennsylvania rally, he practically said that, he said something to the effect of 'dear citizens, stand strong, unite, nuclear war is behind us.'"

Speaking at a rally in Erie, Pennsylvania on the weekend, Trump told his supporters they were going to "evict crooked Joe Biden from the White House, we're going to take back our country and we're going make America great again."

Trump accused Biden, who he described as the "worst and most incompetent president of all time," of "stumbling us right into the brink of nuclear war." Trump pledged to his supporters that if he is elected he will "prevent World War III."

Evstafiev said nuclear war is one of the top fears for many Americans, telling Solovyov: "Nuclear war is second from the top on the list of what scares an average American. The average middle-aged American fears a nuclear war. The American youth is not affected by anything. They listen to rap and make social media posts, they don't care about this."

Neither cited any evidence that suggests nuclear war is a top fear in the U.S.

Newsweek has contacted HSE University via email for clarification on Evstafiev's comments.