World

Russian State TV Host Attacks 'Pacifists' Against Using Nuclear Weapons

By
World Vladimir Solovyov Ukraine Russia Russia-Ukraine War

Russian state TV presenter Vladimir Solovyov, nicknamed 'Putin's voice' because of his ideological affinity with the Russian president, has attacked "screwed up pacifists in Russia" who oppose the country deploying nuclear weapons.

Solovyov made the comments on his radio show Polniy Kontakt (Full Contact), which is also streamed online, following the assassination of pro-war Russian blogger Vladlen Tatarsky on April 2.

The Russian military is struggling to make headway in its invasion of Ukraine and has spent the past few months trying to capture the Donbas city of Bakhmut ahead of an anticipated counterattack by Kyiv. If Ukrainian forces break through they could reach Russian-occupied Crimea, which one Putin ally warned could lead to the use of nuclear weapons.

Nuclear weapon test in New Mexico
Stock photograph of a nuclear weapon being tested in 1957 at the Nevada Test Site. Russian state propagandist Vladimir Solovyov hit out at Russian "pacifists" who oppose all use of nuclear weapons. Corbis/GETTY

Speaking on his show, Solovyov speculated that, after the killing of Tatarsky, the Kremlin's enemies could try to assassinate President Putin. He added that if this were "carried out by foreign intelligence services" it would amount to a "casus belli, and a nuclear strike would immediately follow."

Casus belli is a Latin phrase for an act or situation provoking or justifying war.

Solovyov then launched a tirade against "screwed up pacifists in Russia" who argue that "under no circumstances" should Moscow deploy nuclear weapons.

The video was recorded, translated, and posted on YouTube by the Russian Media Monitor, an independent group set up by investigative journalist Julia Davis "in an effort to combat Russian propaganda."

Later on, Solovyov predicted Russia will "fully move onto the war footing" if Ukraine achieves "strategic success" with a counter-attack.

Claiming he has "no doubt" how Putin would respond to such a reverse, he said: "If necessary, there will be a mobilization of our society and industries. All necessary army reserves will be brought in.

"The country will fully move onto the war footing. It will get stirred up like never before and will continue to fight, despite temporary losses, until the Nazi Ukrainian nation is completely destroyed along with its collaborators, including Poland, the Baltic states, and other dirtbags."

The Kremlin has baselessly accused the Ukrainian government of being neo-Nazis, despite it being democratically elected and headed by Volodymyr Zelensky, who is Jewish.

Newsweek has reached out to the Russian Defense Ministry for comment via email.

Read more

On Saturday, a new assessment from the Institute for the Study of War, a Washington D.C.-based think tank, said Russia is "heavily relying on artillery to offset key shortcomings" within its military in Ukraine.

However, it warned Russia's shortage of shells will "undermine" this way of fighting.

Also on Saturday, the Ukrainian military shared footage of its self-propelled AHS Krab howitzers being used to hit Russian positions. Ukraine was gifted 18 of the howitzers in 2022 by Poland.

An accompanying post said: "The Krab self-propelled artillery system has shown itself well both in terms of aiming speed and firing range.

"We have studied the resource and capabilities of these machines and are providing manufacturers with proposals for their improvement."

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's pick

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Podcasts
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
China
Iran
Israel
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Podcasts
Vantage
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin China Iran Israel
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

April 14
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
April 14
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale
© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC