Video Shows Multiple Russian Tanks Eviscerated by Ukraine's 'White Wolves'

A video showing Ukraine's special forces, the White Wolves, destroying multiple Russian targets and equipment is circulating on social media.

The official page for the Security Service of Ukraine shared a clip on its Twitter page on Thursday showing the attacks against Russian forces.

According to a Google translation, the Twitter page captioned the video: "Another 22 destroyed targets are attributed to the fighters of the Security Service of Ukraine from the 'White Wolves' group, who are giving the Russians hell on the eastern borders.

"14 tanks, 4 BMP [ a Russian amphibious tracked infantry fighting vehicle], 2 dugouts with enemy infantry, 1 special machine for de-mining and 1 warehouse with ammunition. Glory to Ukraine."

Ще 22 знищені цілі – на рахунку бійців Служби безпеки України з групи «Білі вовки», які влаштовують росіянам пекло на східних рубежах:



▪️ 14 танків



▪️ 4 БМП



▪️ 2 бліндажі з піхотою противника



▪️ 1 спецмашину для розмінування



▪️ 1 склад з боєприпасами



Слава Україні! 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/BJD6gAzbp4 — СБ України (@ServiceSsu) March 23, 2023

The clip shows wrecked tanks as well as footage of the vehicles being destroyed.

Last week, the SBU shared a similar video on Telegram and bragged about the number of Russian tanks that were destroyed thanks to the actions of the White Wolves.

"Nine or ten? TEN! That's how many Russian tanks were destroyed by special forces of the SBU "White Wolves" in just one night!," the SBU said on Telegram next to the clip.

On March 20, the U.K. announced that it would be sending depleted uranium tank rounds to Ukraine. These tank rounds are considered to be particularly effective in piercing the enemy armor of tanks.

Depleted uranium rounds are 70 percent denser than lead, producing significantly more kinetic energy. On contact with armor, parts of the rounds sheer off and self-sharpen, making their passage more deadly for armored vehicles.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has threatened retaliation if these rounds are used in the battle by Ukraine.

The U.S. National Security Council spokesman, John Kirby, on Wednesday gave a witty response to Putin's threat.

Taking Out Tanks

Dismissing Russia's concerns, he told journalists: "Certainly, we would let the U.K. speak for itself in terms of what sovereign decisions they're going to make about providing ammunition.

"But make no mistake: This is yet another strawman through which the Russians are driving a stake. This kind of ammunition is fairly commonplace, [and has] been in use for decades.

"I think what's really going on here is Russia just doesn't want Ukraine to continue to take out its tanks and render them inoperative.

"And if that's really the concern—if the Russians are very concerned about their tanks staying fully operational—they can just take them across the border back into Russia and take them out of Ukraine; they don't belong there in the first place.

"That would be my recommendation if they're concerned about threats to their tanks."

Newsweek has contacted Russia's ministry of foreign affairs via email for comment.