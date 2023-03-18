Ukraine Says SBU 'White Wolves' Destroyed 10 Russian Tanks in One Night

Ukraine has said that video released on Saturday shows how its forces had successfully targeted Russian tanks overnight.

The clip tweeted by Ukraine's security service the SBU shows a bird's eye view of military vehicles exploding after being hit from above.

"Nine or ten? TEN! That's how many Russian tanks were destroyed by special forces of the SBU "White Wolves" in just one night!," the SBU said on Telegram next to the clip, which as of Saturday afternoon had received more than 47,000 views.

⚡ SBU forces destroy 10 Russian tanks in Donetsk Oblast overnight.



Ukraine's Security Service said on March 18 that its special forces, "White Wolves," had destroyed 10 Russian tanks and an armored personnel carrier in the direction of occupied Donetsk.



Video:Security Service pic.twitter.com/Ik0057lTOn — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) March 18, 2023

The SBU said that an armored personnel carrier was also hit the in the strikes in the direction of Russian-occupied Donetsk. The video has not been independently verified and the exact location of the purported strikes was not mentioned. Newsweek has emailed Russia's defense ministry for comment.

It comes after another video went viral allegedly showing Ukrainian forces striking one of Russia's T-90 tanks, which are considered to be among the invaders' most advanced equipment.

Ukrainian internal affairs advisor Anton Gerashchenko tweeted how his country's National Guards brigade was among Ukraine's forces which had "tracked down and destroyed the pride of Russian defense industry—the T90 Proryv tank."

On Saturday, Kyiv held discussions with American officials about upcoming U.S. military assistance, including weapons and ammunition, the Ukrainian presidential chief-of-staff Andriy Yermak wrote on Telegram.

They discussed "the current situation at the front, combat operations in the most difficult directions, as well as about the urgent needs of the Ukrainian army," Yermak wrote according to a translation.

On the call was U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin who said on Thursday that Ukraine "doesn't have any time to waste" ahead of an anticipated spring offensive.

Austin had said said that the U.S. had to deliver "swiftly and fully" on what it had promised Kyiv. That included getting armored capabilities to the battlefield and making sure Ukrainian troops get "the training, spare parts, and maintenance support they need," Politico reported.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Russian media reported how Vladimir Putin had visited the Russian-occupied Crimean Peninsula nine years after proclaiming its occupation. He visited an arts school in the Black Sea port city of Sevastopol accompanied by local governor Mikhail Razvozhayev, according to images broadcast on TV.

The Russian president's visit to the peninsula Moscow illegally annexed in 2014 came a day after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant against him for his role in the illegal deportation of Ukrainian children.