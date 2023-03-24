Russian 'Zoopark-2' Radar System Obliterated in Ukrainian Strike: Kyiv

Ukraine forces have released a video of the destruction of a Russian Zoopark-2 radar system that was being used to detect Ukrainian artillery fire and positions.

The Command of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine shared a clip of the strike on Thursday.

It comes as Russia has come under further criticism over its military failures over the winter. Speaking previously to Newsweek, former commanding general of the United States Army Europe Ben Hodges said: "The so-called Russian offensive was really just more of the same."

The Ukrainian page captioned the clip: "SSO operators continue hunting for 'fat' enemy targets," according to a Google translation.

"In the Donetsk direction, during aerial reconnaissance, the unit of the Special Operations Forces detected and pursued the 1L220 "Zoopark-2" radar complex of reconnaissance and fire control, which was constantly changing its position.

"After transmitting the coordinates of the placement of the counter-battery complex, one of the units of the Defense Forces was hit by fire," it said.

The aerial video clip identifies the Zoopark-2 radar and shows it moving down a road before it is blown up in a strike.

The OE Data Integration Network (ODIN) website, which catalogs weapons of war, explains the capabilities of the Zoopark-2.

"The [Zoopark 2] has the capability of detecting mortars, cannon artillery, rocket, and tactical missile batteries.

"It can estimate the impact points of hostile fires as well as register friendly artillery.

"The [Zoopark 2] has an internal navigation and orientation system to enable autonomous operations and is equipped with a communications suite for command and control."

On the same day, the official page for the Security Service of Ukraine shared a clip on its Twitter page showing successful attacks against Russian forces by the special forces group, the White Wolves.

According to a Google translation, the Twitter page captioned the video: "Another 22 destroyed targets are attributed to the fighters of the Security Service of Ukraine from the 'White Wolves' group, who are giving the Russians hell on the eastern borders.

"Fourteen tanks, 4 BMP [a Russian amphibious tracked infantry fighting vehicle], 2 dugouts with enemy infantry, 1 special machine for de-mining and 1 warehouse with ammunition. Glory to Ukraine."

Despite the Russian losses reported by Ukrainian forces, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has suggested President Vladimir Putin is preparing for more war not peace.

Stoltenberg said in an interview with The Guardian, published on Wednesday, that he hopes NATO will continue to provide Ukraine with more supplies in an effort to thwart Putin's military plans.

"The need will continue to be there because this is a war of attrition," he said. "President Putin doesn't plan for peace, he's planning for more war."

To maintain his forces' attacks on Ukraine, Putin has ordered Russia to increase military industrial production. He has done this while also "reaching out to authoritarian regimes like Iran or North Korea and others to try to get more weapons," Stoltenberg said.