Russia's Sarmat Missile Entering Combat Duty Raises Nuclear Stakes

Russia has shifted its nuclear-capable Sarmat missile complex to combat mode, according to Yury Borisov, the head of Roskosmos, the country's space agency.

The announcement comes amid a rapid escalation in nuclear-themed rhetoric and threats by Russian officials and TV figures, which intensified in recent weeks amid Ukraine's counteroffensive gains.

Earlier this year, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that the missiles would be deployed for combat duty soon.

"The new complex has the highest tactical and technical characteristics and is capable of overcoming all modern means of anti-missile defense. It has no analogues in the world and won't have for a long time to come," Putin said at the time.

This handout photo released by Roscosmos Space Agency Press Service on April 20, 2022, shows the Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile launched from Plesetsk in Russia's northwest. Russian state TV has been regularly threatening nuclear strikes against Western capitals. Roscosmos Space Agency Press Service via AP

"This truly unique weapon will strengthen the combat potential of our armed forces, reliably ensure Russia's security from external threats and provide food for thought for those who, in the heat of frenzied aggressive rhetoric, try to threaten our country."

In February, media reports citing unnamed U.S. officials claimed that Moscow's attempt to carry out a test launch of the ICBM, which coincided with U.S. President Joe Biden's visit to Ukraine, ended in failure.

The sources noted that the Russian warnings about the imminent launch arrived through channels associated with the Strategic Arms Reduction (START) treaty, with one official calling it routine.

The RS-28 Sarmat ICBM, code-named Satan 2 by NATO, was developed by the JSC Makeyev Design Bureau and replaced the R-36 Voevoda, code-named Satan.

The missile is 116 feet long, weighs 220 tons and can reportedly carry up to 15 light nuclear warheads as part of an MIRV (Multiple Independently Targetable Re-Entry Vehicles), according to the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

The Satan 2 has an estimated range of between 6,200 and 11,180 miles (10,000 to 18,000 kilometers).

Newsweek reached out to Roskosmos via email for comment.