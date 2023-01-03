Ryan Clark Calls Out NFL Fantasy Players: Damar Hamlin Put Life 'At Risk'

Ryan Clark has called out NFL Fantasy players in an emotional message after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was hospitalized following his collapse on the field and subsequent CPR.

The Super Bowl champion, 43, was speaking on ESPN's SportsCenter after the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals game was postponed following the 24-year-old Hamlin's sickening injury.

NFL star Hamlin received CPR on the field for 20 minutes after tackling Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins, whose helmet hit the chest of the Bills player.

Former Pittsburgh Steelers safety Clark had suffered a medical emergency during the 2007 season against the Denver Broncos when he sustained a splenic infarction connected to a sickle cell trait condition he was diagnosed with as a child.

Clark said he empathized with the situation that Hamlin was in and added that it was unfair when NFL Fantasy players moan about the performance of individuals in games.

Speaking live on TV after Hamlin was taken to hospital, Clark said in an emotional monologue: "It's about a young man at 24 years old, living his dream, that a few hours ago was getting ready to play the biggest game of his NFL career, and there was probably nowhere else in the world he wanted to be, and now he fights for his life.

"When Damar Hamlin falls to the turf, you see the medical staff rush to the field and both teams are on field, you realize this isn't normal, this isn't just football."

Clark continued: "So many times in this game and in our job, we use the cliches: 'I'm ready to die for this,' 'I'm willing to give my life for this,' 'It's time to go to war.'

"I think sometimes we use those things so much, we forget that part of living this dream is putting your life at risk. Tonight, we got to see a side of football that is extremely ugly, a side of football that no one ever wants to see or never wants to admit exists.

"When you see both teams on the field crying in that way, your first thought is for Damar Hamlin. The second thought is his family. This isn't about a football player. This is about a human, a brother, a son, a friend, about someone who is loved by so many that you have to watch go through this," Clark added.

"I dealt with this before, and I watched my teammates for days come to my hospital bed and cry. I had them call me and tell me they didn't think I was going to make it, and now this team has to deal with that, and they have no answers."

Clark concluded his message by hitting out those who play the NFL Fantasy league and take to social media to bemoan individuals' performance.

He said: "The next time I think that we get upset about our favorite fantasy player or the guy on our team who doesn't make the play or we're saying he's worthless and we're saying you get to make all this money, we should remember they're putting their lives on the line to live their dream and tonight Damar Hamlin's dream became a nightmare, for not only himself, but for his family and entire team."

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell released a statement following the postponement of the game, in which he explained events after Hamlin had received treatment: "Tonight's Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game has been postponed after Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin collapsed.

"Hamlin received immediate medical attention on the field by team and independent medical staff and local paramedics. He was then transported to a local hospital where he is in critical condition.

"Our thoughts are with Damar and the Buffalo Bills. We will provide more information as it becomes available," Goodell added.

The Bengals are scheduled to play the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, January 8, while the Bills are due to face the New England Patriots.

No date has been arranged as yet for the Bills and Bengals game to be replayed.

