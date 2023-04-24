Sports

Ryan Reynolds 'Blacked Out' in Viral Video After Emotional Wrexham Win

By
Sports Ryan Reynolds Soccer

A video of Wrexham co-owner Ryan Reynolds celebrating the soccer club's promotion at the final whistle of a 3-1 win against Boreham Wood on Saturday, April 22, has gone viral with more than 3.5 million views.

The Deadpool star is overcome with emotion as he hugs his partner in the soccer club, comedian Rob McElhenney. The video was taken by fellow Hollywood star Paul Rudd.

The result ended the Welsh team's 15 years outside the English Football League as it secured their automatic promotion.

Ryan Reynolds Wrexham
Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds, owners of Wrexham, celebrate with the trophy as their club is promoted to the English Football League after victory in the match with Boreham Wood at Racecourse Ground on April 22, 2023 in Wrexham, Wales. Reynolds said he "blacked out" during the celebrations, and a video of it has gone viral. Getty Images

As fans streamed onto the field following the final whistle, to celebrate with the Wrexham players and staff, Reynolds said he "blacked out" briefly as the enormity of the club's achievements hit him.

Captioning a video he shared with his 21.3 million followers on Twitter, the actor and entrepreneur wrote: "Rob and I kinda blacked out during this moment, but somehow we'll never forget it."

Fans of the soccer team delighted in the Hollywood stars' reaction, with McElhenney seen wiping away tears during the joyous moment.

Read more

One replied to Reynolds' tweet, writing: "Such an incredible moment. So much hard work went into it. The best story. Enjoy every second. Congratulations!"

Another tweeted: "Truly moving to see owners so invested in a club and its very essence. Love it!"

Wrexham's victory on Saturday is a welcome return on investment for Reynolds and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia creator McElhenney. The pair completed their purchase of the football club in February 2021.

Ryan Reynolds Wrexham
Wrexham Football Club co-owners Ryan Reynolds (in dark cap) and Rob McElhenney embrace at full time as Wrexham win the league and are promoted to the English Football League at Racecourse Ground on April 22, 2023 in Wrexham, Wales. The video of the Hollywood pair's celebrations has now gone viral. Getty Images

Promotion to the English Football League will unlock millions of dollars in funding, as well as higher TV revenues.

Wrexham will also enter the League Cup, so they could face Premier League giants such as Manchester United or Liverpool, among others, if they are given a favorable draw.

"I'm not sure I can actually process what happened tonight. I'm still speechless," Reynolds said in an interview following the match.

"One thing that's running through my head over and over again is people said at the beginning, 'Why Wrexham? Why Wrexham?' This is exactly why Wrexham, happening right now is why."

Wrexham
Ben Tozer and Luke Young of Wrexham lift the Vanarama National League trophy as Wrexham are promoted to the English Football League. The celebrations of the club's Hollywood co-owners have gone viral. Getty Images

The club is the third-oldest professional soccer club in the world and was founded in 1864, when the U.S. was in the final stages of the Civil War.

McElhenney and Reynolds injected star power and brought worldwide attention to the club, which enabled it to secure a sponsorship deal with TikTok.

The FX sports documentary Welcome to Wrexham was commissioned and covered the story of the club under its new owners.

Do you have a tip on a sports story that Newsweek should be covering? Do you have a question about soccer? Let us know via entertainment@newsweek.com.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's pick

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Podcasts
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
China
Iran
Israel
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Podcasts
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin China Iran Israel
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

May 05
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
May 05
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale
© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC