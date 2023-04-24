Ryan Reynolds 'Blacked Out' in Viral Video After Emotional Wrexham Win

A video of Wrexham co-owner Ryan Reynolds celebrating the soccer club's promotion at the final whistle of a 3-1 win against Boreham Wood on Saturday, April 22, has gone viral with more than 3.5 million views.

The Deadpool star is overcome with emotion as he hugs his partner in the soccer club, comedian Rob McElhenney. The video was taken by fellow Hollywood star Paul Rudd.

The result ended the Welsh team's 15 years outside the English Football League as it secured their automatic promotion.

Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds, owners of Wrexham, celebrate with the trophy as their club is promoted to the English Football League after victory in the match with Boreham Wood at Racecourse Ground on April 22, 2023 in Wrexham, Wales. Reynolds said he "blacked out" during the celebrations, and a video of it has gone viral. Getty Images

As fans streamed onto the field following the final whistle, to celebrate with the Wrexham players and staff, Reynolds said he "blacked out" briefly as the enormity of the club's achievements hit him.

Captioning a video he shared with his 21.3 million followers on Twitter, the actor and entrepreneur wrote: "Rob and I kinda blacked out during this moment, but somehow we'll never forget it."

Fans of the soccer team delighted in the Hollywood stars' reaction, with McElhenney seen wiping away tears during the joyous moment.

One replied to Reynolds' tweet, writing: "Such an incredible moment. So much hard work went into it. The best story. Enjoy every second. Congratulations!"

Another tweeted: "Truly moving to see owners so invested in a club and its very essence. Love it!"

Wrexham's victory on Saturday is a welcome return on investment for Reynolds and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia creator McElhenney. The pair completed their purchase of the football club in February 2021.

Wrexham Football Club co-owners Ryan Reynolds (in dark cap) and Rob McElhenney embrace at full time as Wrexham win the league and are promoted to the English Football League at Racecourse Ground on April 22, 2023 in Wrexham, Wales. The video of the Hollywood pair's celebrations has now gone viral. Getty Images

Promotion to the English Football League will unlock millions of dollars in funding, as well as higher TV revenues.

Wrexham will also enter the League Cup, so they could face Premier League giants such as Manchester United or Liverpool, among others, if they are given a favorable draw.

"I'm not sure I can actually process what happened tonight. I'm still speechless," Reynolds said in an interview following the match.

"One thing that's running through my head over and over again is people said at the beginning, 'Why Wrexham? Why Wrexham?' This is exactly why Wrexham, happening right now is why."

Ben Tozer and Luke Young of Wrexham lift the Vanarama National League trophy as Wrexham are promoted to the English Football League. The celebrations of the club's Hollywood co-owners have gone viral. Getty Images

The club is the third-oldest professional soccer club in the world and was founded in 1864, when the U.S. was in the final stages of the Civil War.

McElhenney and Reynolds injected star power and brought worldwide attention to the club, which enabled it to secure a sponsorship deal with TikTok.

The FX sports documentary Welcome to Wrexham was commissioned and covered the story of the club under its new owners.

