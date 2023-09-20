Ryan Seacrest Preps for 'Wheel of Fortune' Gig in New Video

It appears Ryan Seacrest is busy prepping for his new role hosting Wheel of Fortune, according to a cheeky clip shared to his Instagram Stories.

It was announced in June that the 48-year-old would be taking over from Pat Sajak, with Seacrest's hosting duties beginning in 2024. The star is clearly excited for the gig, stopping by to surprise his former Live with Kelly and Ryan colleagues—including former co-host Kelly Ripa and producer Michael Gelman—with a personalized Wheel of Fortune umbrella on Monday.

In the video shared to Instagram, Seacrest can be seen walking down a studio corridor toward an open door with the umbrella in his hand.

"It's raining outside," he tells the group, bumping the open umbrella on the door as he enters the room. "So I had to break out my wheel."

Ryan Seacrest attending the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023. Seacrest will begin hosting "Wheel of Fortune" in 2024. Jeff Kravitz/Filmmagic

Seacrest then goes in to hug Ripa, with whom he hosted the talk show Live with Kelly and Ryan for six years. The presenter joined the show in 2017, but left in April to focus on other projects.

In an interview with Good Morning America on Monday, Seacrest said he'd been practicing for the new gig in his living room.

"'Pat is a legend,' he said of the show's long-time host Sajak, 76, who has held the role since 1981.

"But to come in there and give away a lot of money to these contestants, really is the best part of the whole thing."

According to an exclusive poll conducted by Redfield & Wilton Strategies on behalf of Newsweek, fans of Wheel of Fortune are looking forward to Seacrest taking over the role.

Left to right: Mark Consuelos, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest attending the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023. Seacrest stopped by on Monday to see former co-host Kelly Ripa. Kayla Oaddams/WireImage

Of the 1,500 U.S. adults surveyed, 34 percent claimed to be fans of the game show. Some 53 percent of fans supported Seacrest as the new host, while only 4 percent strongly opposed the move.

Some 33 percent were neither for nor against Seacrest hosting Wheel of Fortune, while five percent didn't care. Viewers aged 35 to 44 were particularly pleased that Seacrest was coming onboard, while the star was least popular with 25-to-34-year-olds.

Although fans are excited to see Seacrest take the wheel, they were also sad to see Sajak go after over 40 years as host. His final season began airing on ABC on September 11, with Celebrity Wheel of Fortune premiering on September 27.

Sajak's co-star Vanna White, who joined the show in 1982, is confirmed to be hosting with Seacrest until at least 2026. Alongside Sajak, the 66-year-old is one of the longest-serving TV hosts in prime-time television.

Newsweek has reached out to Ryan Seacrest for comment.