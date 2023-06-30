Shock As Sailor's Cat Jumps Overboard in Dramatic Video: 'Belly Flop'

Dramatic footage has emerged of a sailor's cat attempting a bold leap from one boat to another…and failing miserably.

Hannah O'Brien chose a life on the high seas back in 2018 and since then she's sailed in Vermont, Maine, the Caribbean and down to Chesapeake Bay. Life at sea can get a little lonely sometimes. Fortunately, O'Brien is in good company with her trusty cabin cat Roger.

However, as a video posted to her TikTok account svphoenixstudio shows, Roger has still got a thing or two to learn about the number one rule of being a sailor, avoiding going overboard.

In the clip, which has been viewed more than 50 million times on social media, O'Brien and Roger—who, despite the name, is female—can be seen approaching her boat in a dinghy. As they near the vessel, Roger edges close to the edge of the dinghy. It's clear from the footage that she's preparing to jump, despite O'Brien urging her not to.

"Careful please," she says on the video. "Really careful, not yet."

Roger fails to heed the warning though and instead makes a giant leap, stretching at full length to try and reach the boat.

She gets nowhere near it, instead falling into the water just off to the side of the boat. "Roger!" O'Brien can be heard to say as she puts down the camera. "It's OK, come back over here."

O'Brien does not appear all that shocked at her cat's dramatic plunge and, in truth, there's no real reason she should be. Though cats are known for having an aversion to water and things like baths, they are actually very capable of swimming when the situation calls for it and certain breeds like the Maine Coon, Bengal and Manx actually enjoy it.

Veterinary nurse Jamie Fischer told The Dodo: "All cats can instinctively swim if they have to or like to. Wild cats, like tigers, hunt in the water and use the water to help regulate their body temperatures."

Though the video did spark some concern among those commenting on the footage, with at least one viewer saying Roger "needs a life jacket," most were able to see the funny side.

"I respect the blind confidence Roger had in [herself]," one wrote, with another commenting: "Is Roger a cat or a squirrel?"

A fourth dubbed Roger's "the most graceful belly flop i've ever seen."

Eager to calm anyone worried about Roger since her epic fall, O'Brien has since posted a follow-up video showing her cat safe and sound back on board.

"Roger is completely fine,"O'Brien wrote. "I think I was more shaken than she was."

O'Brien also posted a separate video showing Roger enjoying a solo swim.

Ok a part 2 because roger is v popular right now. An update: roger is completely fine, she has never jumped in like that before and hopefully never will again. She does own a life jacket but wasnt wearing it at the time (isnt that always the story). This video is from last year, i guess it was her practice run for her big dive last week. Also: roger is a girl.

Writing alongside the clip, she sought to once again assure viewers that "Roger is completely fine."

O'Brien commented: "She has never jumped in like that before and hopefully never will again. She does own a life jacket but wasn't wearing it at the time."

