Samuel Alito Breaks With Majority in Ex-Clerk's Supreme Court Election Case

Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito ruled against an argument made by one of his former law clerks in one of the biggest decisions this term.

On Tuesday, the Court rejected the "independent state legislature theory" (ISL) advanced by North Carolina Republicans in the Moore v. Harper case.

In a 6-3 vote, justices ruled that North Carolina's Supreme Court had the authority to strike down a congressional map drawn in the GOP-led state Legislature for alleged gerrymandering. The map, which passed in a party-line vote in 2021, awarded 10 seats to Republicans and four to Democrats.

The lawsuit, brought by state House Speaker Tim Moore, argued that the state Supreme Court does not have the authority to reject the map under ISL, which maintains that state courts and state constitutions are powerless in federal elections. Moore was represented by attorneys from Cooper & Kirk, including Megan Wold, who served as a law clerk to Alito.

Justice Sides Against His Former Clerk
U.S. Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito poses for a portrait on October 7, 2022. On Tuesday, Alito dissented from the Court's 6-3 decision that North Carolina's Supreme Court had the authority to strike down a congressional map drawn in the state's Legislature. Alex Wong/Getty

Alito was among the three conservative justices who dissented from the majority opinion, writing that the case was "indisputably moot" because the case had already been decided by North Carolina's Supreme Court.

"Today's majority opinion is plainly advisory," the dissent reads.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC