Politics

Transgender Woman's Chances of Winning House Race, According to Polls

By
Politics Delaware Congress 2024 Election Transgender

Delaware state Senator Sarah McBride is running to be the first transgender person elected to Congress, and her campaign just got good news that she might be able to pull off a historic win.

A new poll released by Change Research on Friday shows McBride as the frontrunner in the Democratic primaries for Delaware's at-large district, with 44 percent support among likely primary voters, almost double the support for her second-closest challenger, Eugene Young.

Young, who is currently the director of the Delaware State Housing Authority, received 23 percent support, while Delaware state Treasurer Colleen Davis was backed by 13 percent of voters. Eighteen percent said they were still undecided and 2 percent said they would not vote if McBride, Young and Davis were their only options.

McBride, who became the nation's first openly transgender state senator in 2020 and the highest-elected transgender politician in the country, launched her campaign in June at the height of the nation's ongoing culture wars.

Transgender Woman House Race
Delaware state Senator Sarah McBride visits Build Studio in New York City, on March 6, 2018. McBride is running to be the nation's first openly transgender U.S. House representative. Noam Galai/Getty Images

The announcement came in the wake of conservative boycotts against Bud Light over the beer brand's partnership with a transgender influencer and the flurry of anti-trans legislation that GOP lawmakers have introduced across the country in recent years. The debate on gender identity has become a major talking point for Republicans, even making its way onto the stage of the first presidential primary debate of the 2024 season.

"At a time when the LGBTQ+ community is in a state of emergency, representation in Congress remains essential," Geoff Wetrosky, vice president of national campaigns at the Human Rights Campaign, said in a Friday press release.

"Sarah's win would not only be historic, but deeply meaningful for transgender representation in the nation's capital—sending a clear message that transgender people cannot and will not be erased," Wetrosky said.

Although McBride would still have to face off against a Republican candidate if she were to win the primary, she'd be likely to pull off a victory in solid-blue Delaware. The state has not elected a Republican to the House of Representatives since 2008 and is not considered a competitive race by the Cook Political Report. Both senators from Delaware are Democrats and Democrats hold a trifecta at the state level.

McBride would have likely faced a unique obstacle because transgender candidates are typically stereotyped as more liberal than a cisgender candidate who is otherwise similar, but being in Delaware, her gender identity may actually help her bid, Philip Jones, a political scientist focused on LGBTQ+ politics, previously told Newsweek.

"Unlike the experiments we've run about hypothetical transgender candidates, McBride is already well-known in the state and has a strong record to run on. So I think she'll be a strong candidate," Jones said.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

September 22
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
September 22
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC