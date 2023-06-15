Sarah Palin Comparing Trump Supporters to a Cult Raises Eyebrows

Sarah Palin's attempt to defend the MAGA (Make America Great Again) movement against accusations of behaving like a cult backfired when her description of Donald Trump supporters sounded, to many, very much like a cult.

On Tuesday, Trump was arraigned in a Miami federal court, where he pleaded not guilty to 37 criminal charges that he mishandled classified documents upon leaving office in January 2021 and obstructed the government's efforts to retrieve them. Outside of the court, a crowd of his supporters cheered him on, repeating his claims that the case is a political witch hunt.

On the same day, former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, who ran against Trump in 2016, talked about Trump supporters as a "cult" during an appearance on the podcast, Pod Save America.

Former Governor of Alaska and Republican candidate for Congress, Sarah Palin, speaks to the media as she campaigns with supporters in Anchorage, Alaska, on November 8, 2022. Palin's attempt to defend the MAGA movement against accusations of behaving like a cult have backfired. Spencer Platt/Getty Images

"The response that we've seen in polling from Republicans suggests that they're going to stick with him, that it's more of a cult than a political party at this point," she said of MAGA supporters.

She was commenting on a recent CBS survey, conducted by YouGov, which found that only 17 percent of Republicans said Trump's latest indictment had changed their opinion of the former president for the worse, while the rest were either unaffected or galvanized by the criminal charges. But it wasn't her first time comparing MAGA to a cult, and Trump to a cult leader—having already done so at an event in Chicago in May.

During an interview with Newsmax on Wednesday when was asked whether she thought Trump supporters acted like a cult, Palin said: "No, the definition of a cult is a group of people who are excessively supporting one another and a cause, all about conformity and compliance, and intolerance of anyone who doesn't agree with what their mission is."

She then turned the accusation on the other side of the political spectrum, adding: "That's the definition of what the left is engaged in right now."

Sarah Palin asked if Trump supporters are cult members: “No. The definition of a cult is a group of people who are excessively supporting one another and a cause, all about conformity and compliance, and intolerance of anyone who doesn’t agree with what their mission is.” pic.twitter.com/9oQPlwcSlD — The Recount (@therecount) June 14, 2023

But many on social media, where a clip of the interview was widely shared, pointed out that Palin's description of a cult sounded like MAGA supporters.

"She literally called Trump and his supporters cult members," one user said.

"She got almost everything right, except the 'No'," another user tweeted. "That could be considered an informed, articulate comment... just doesn't make sense how she can say no, it's not a cult, then go on to describe a cult, and at the same time, describe Trump's cult... alt-reality."

Palin wasn't the only Republican to be confronted with the question of whether MAGA is or isn't a cult. During an interview with Fox News on Tuesday, South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham was asked if he was in a Trump-worshiping cult—which he denied.

Graham: No, I'm not in a cult. I have taken the president on when I think he is wrong. pic.twitter.com/YDxCco953f — Acyn (@Acyn) June 13, 2023

"No, I'm not in a cult," he said. "You know, I have taken the president on when I think he's wrong, but what they're doing to President Trump is a game changer for the presidency," he said, showing his support of Trump's narrative saying the case against him is politically charged and orchestrated by President Joe Biden and the left to take him down.

"They've taken the law and turned it upside down on numerous occasions to get him," Graham added.