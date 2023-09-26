Tech & Science

Archaeologists Find Skeleton and Mirror in 1,800-year-old Roman Sarcophagus

By
Tech & Science Archaeology Skeleton Roman Empire France

An ancient stone sarcophagus has been uncovered in northeastern France, dating back thousands of years to the Roman Era, and it contains some unexpected treasures.

The discovery was made in Reims on September 19, in a necropolis that was uncovered at the end of 2022, according to a statement from Inrap (National Institute for Preventive Archaeological Research).

The sarcophagus was found to be made of limestone, and measures 3.3 feet high, 5.4 feet long and 2.6 feet wide, with a 1,700-pound lid held in place by iron pegs sealed with lead. The archaeologists first did X-rays on the sarcophagus, then used an endoscopic camera. They found a skeleton of a woman inside, alongside a number of other objects, including a mirror.

stone sarcophagus
A man surveying the sarcophagus after removing it from the ground. It was discovered to contain the skeleton of a woman. Émilie Jouhet, Inrap

"It's quite exceptional, it's the first time that we have found a tomb intact and which has not been looted. It was sealed by eight iron staples, and we were the first to explore it," Agnès Balmelle, deputy scientific and technical director at Inrap Grand Est, told local news Le Parisien.

"The skeleton occupied the entire space of the [5-foot] tank, the individual must have been around 40 years old and had a special status. Four oil lamps were found near her legs and shoulders, as well as a small mirror, an amber ring and a comb," Balmelle added.

"Part of this furniture indicates that the burial took place in the 2nd century AD. Samples of the sediment present on the bones and on the bottom of the tank should make it possible to determine whether there are plant remains or products linked to body treatment," Émilie Jouhet, scientific manager of Inrap, told France 3 Grand Est.

sarcophagus in ground
The sarcophagus being excavated by an archaeologist. The woman buried within is thought to have been a worker of some form, due to damage found on her skeleton. Émilie Jouhet, Inrap

DNA from the skeleton's teeth will also be compared to samples in a database to determine the genealogy of the woman.

She is thought to have been a worker of some form, due to damage found on her skeleton.

glass urn and jug
A glass urn and jug found at the archaeological site. The necropolis at Rue Soussillon in Reims has yielded many treasures. Sandrine Thiol, Inrap

"She is not idle, because marks of osteoarthritis, on one side only, show the repetition of a gesture, of a posture," anthropologist Sandrine Thiol, an archaeologist at Inrap, told France 3 Grand Est.

The sarcophagus marks the most-recent discovery at the necropolis at Rue Soussillon, which continues to reveal treasures from the past, with archaeologists hoping to find more artifacts that escaped looting and destruction over the centuries.

Do you have a tip on a science story that Newsweek should be covering? Do you have a question about archaeology? Let us know via science@newsweek.com.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

September 29
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
September 29
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC