'Sassy Puppy' Reacts to Being Told Off and It Leaves Viewers Howling

A puppy named Sancho has left the internet in stitches after a video of his reaction to being told off by his owner went viral on social media this week.

The viral clip, shared on TikTok on Monday by the puppy's owner under the username Zoeeeee820, shows Sancho's dad holding him up as he tells him off for picking on the kittens, at the same time the small pit bull can be heard howling as if he's defending his actions.

Sancho's owner can be heard saying: "Leave the cats alone! None of that, I don't want to hear it." Followed by: "What do you have to say? Huh? What do you have to say for yourself? Sancho Pancho. That's enough naughty dog. You leave these kitties alone. Yeah!"

The hilarious clip comes with a caption that says: "2 weeks later and he's still a terror lol sassy puppy."

The first step when training puppies, according to VCA Animal Hospitals, is to establish a daily routine that answers all their needs, including walks and exercise, social bonding, play and training, feeding and sleeping, and to try to watch the puppy at all times while it's small.

Unwanted behavior must be corrected, but punishment is not a good method to correct misbehavior. A better way is reinforcing good behavior with treats and cuddles.

"If a reprimand is needed," their website says, "an immediate verbal "no" or "off" or a sharp noise is usually sufficient to distract a puppy." It adds that the most important part of corrective action is to praise the puppy as soon as it stops the misbehavior.

The video quickly went viral on social media, getting views from across TikTok. It has so far received over 2.3 million views and 555,500 likes.

Stock image of a pit bull puppy. A puppy's reaction to getting told off by his owner has gone viral on social media. Getty Images

One user, Isabella Vigil, commented: "It's the dog in the back resting their head on the gate for me lol." And stopbeinabitchandcomeon said: "That little face he ain't do nuffin." Divinediredread added: "When he realized the camera and acted innocent."

Shyanne_w wrote: "The puppy phase is so insane lmao." And Carrie joked: "He did in fact NOT leave the kitties alone." AshleyBriana added: "The tornado twister tantrum my miniature does this, such an act."

Another user, Urfavwahine_, commented: "Scrappy Doos being sassy." And Brianna Miller said: "My little pitty does not understand cats don't like her, she just keeps going back and getting slapped." Yooooo said: "We had a puppy just like that his name is Huncho (aka Huncho puncho ) he's still a troublemaker at 1 year old."

Queso wrote: "Our pitty mix throws tantrums to dad too but as soon as mom calls her out ohhhhh she's a pooor babyyyyy that can't do anytyythinggg wrongggg." And Maranda Gene added: "When you told him to leave them alone sounds like he told you straight up noo."

Newsweek reached out to Zoeeeee820 for comment via TikTok chat. We could not verify the details of the case.

