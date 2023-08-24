Scooter Braun Reacts to Ariana Grande Dumping Him as Manager

Music manager Scooter Braun has reacted to news that Ariana Grande has parted ways with him.

The 42-year-old has managed some of the biggest names in the music industry including Justin Bieber, Usher, Black Eyed Peas, Demi Lovato, Kanye West, and Idina Menzel.

But a number of stars have jumped ship in recent weeks including, Grande, Lovato, Colombian star J Balvin and Menzel.

Scooter Braun (L) on June 10, 2021, in Los Angeles, California. Ariana Grande (R) on January 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. The singer dropped Braun as her manager this week. WireImage/Matt Winkelmeyer/Steve Granitz

Braun poked fun at the situation on X, formerly known as Twitter, writing on Tuesday, "Breaking news... I'm no longer managing myself."

He then went on a spree of liking other tweets about Grande since she cut ties with him.

The tweets by the X account Pop Base shared the news that Grande was launching her own makeup foundation line and a teaser video for a special 10th-anniversary performance of her song, "Yours Truly."

Braun also liked a range of tweets making fun of how many musicians have parted ways with him recently.

There were rumors that his long-time client, Bieber, was also looking for new management, but both he and Braun have denied the reports.

Braun got his start in the music industry promoting parties in Atlanta. When he was 20 years old, he was handpicked by producer Jermaine Dupri to work as the executive director of marketing at his record label So So Def Recordings.

In 2008, he co-founded the Raymond Braun Media Group with Usher. He got his break when he found a 14-year-old Bieber singing on YouTube and helped turn him into a star.

But his career has not been without controversy.

Braun was managing Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, when he released his controversial song "Famous," which had several sexual references to Swift.

The music video also featured a mannequin that looked like her in bed with West. Swift said that she never approved the lyrics. West's ex-wife Kim Kardashian shared a Snapchat recording of Swift seemingly suggesting otherwise.

Then Braun purchased Big Machine Records—Swift's former label—for about $330 million and in the process got ownership rights to the masters of the recordings of her first six studio albums.

Swift described the move as her "worst case scenario," in a lengthy Tumblr post at the time.

She called the move a "betrayal" and described Braun's purchase as "manipulative bullying."

"My musical legacy is about to lie in the hands of someone who tried to dismantle it," she wrote.