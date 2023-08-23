Culture

Scooter Braun Rumors Debunked As Celebrities Drop Him as Manager

By
Culture Music Ariana Grande Justin Bieber Demi Lovato

After the announcement that Demi Lovato has parted ways with manager Scooter Braun on August 21, rumors have been swirling regarding the music mogul's A-list client roster.

On Monday, Billboard reported that singer Ariana Grande was also severing ties with the 42-year-old after 10 years, while Puck News recently claimed that long-time client Justin Bieber was looking for new management. Newsweek was unable to independently verify that claim.

However, a music industry source with knowledge of the situation has told Newsweek that the rumors surrounding Bieber and Grande's potential departures are false.

Justin Bieber, Scooter Braun, Ariana Grande
Justin Bieber (left) and Scooter Braun in 2020 (left). Ariana Grande and Braun in 2013 (right). The manager's client list has been reported to be shrinking. Rodin Eckenroth/Stringer/Chelsea Lauren/AMA2013/WireImage/Getty Images Entertainment

"All of Scooter Braun's clients are under contract and negotiations have been going on for several months as Scooter steps into his larger role as HYBE America CEO," the source told Newsweek.

"People are spreading rumors based on what they know, but they are off. Scooter's team at SB Projects are still handling both Justin and Ariana as they work through what this new structure looks like."

In January, Braun became the sole CEO of HYBE America, the Korean multinational entertainment company responsible for launching K-Pop band BTS to super-stardom.

Previously, Braun was joint CEO with Lester Yoon, who had been with HYBE since 2010, when it was still known as Big Hit. Braun's company Ithaca Holdings merged with HYBE in 2021, with Braun joining the board and retaining his CEO title.

Who Has Dropped Scooter Braun?

Alongside Lovato, Colombian singer-songwriter J Balvin severed ties with Braun, with the 38-year-old moving to Jay-Z's Roc Nation in May.

Since founding his entertainment and media company SB Projects in 2007, Braun has managed an impressive list of stars including supermodel Ashley Graham, actor and singer Kelly Rowland and DJ David Guetta.

Braun discovered Bieber singing on YouTube in 2007 and has managed the singer's career since then, while Grande signed with Braun in 2013. The entrepreneur also previously managed Kanye West between 2016 and 2018, working with the rapper during the release of his controversial track "Famous."

The song sparked an alleged feud between Braun and Taylor Swift. Including sexual lyrics that referenced the 33-year-old singer, the song led to the infamous Snapchat battle with West's then-wife Kim Kardashian.

Tensions increased in 2019, after Braun bought Big Machine Records, Swift's former label. The purchase gave Braun control of the master recordings of the pop star's first six albums, to which the label owned the rights.

Swift slammed Braun in an emotional Tumblr post at the time, but a "mysterious" video of the singer seemingly talking about the manager has resurfaced online.

Swift's fanbase were quick to call the purported client exodus "karma" for Braun, with X user @exilebenito writing: "the Devil works hard, but Taylor Swift works harder."

"SIRI PLAY KARMA BY TAYLOR SWIFT," said David.

"The downfall of Scooter Braun since he tried to own all of Taylor Swift's old work is just so hysterical to watch," commented Meg.

"Tayvoodoo is real," wrote shan, while TARCH said: "It's just Taylor's world and we're living in it."

Newsweek has reached out to Braun for comment.

