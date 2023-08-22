Scooter Braun's Current Clients—Full List

Since news broke yesterday that both Demi Lovato and Ariana Grande are reportedly parting ways with manager Scooter Braun, attention has been cast on the music mogul's impressive list of clients.
Credited with discovering a teenage Justin Bieber and launching him to super-stardom, the 42-year-old currently manages big names including Destiny's Child bandmate Kelly Rowland, supermodel Ashley Graham, actor and singer Hilary Duff and Frozen star Idina Menzel.
But with two stars already severing ties and rumors of Bieber seeking new representation, speculation is rife on the reasons for the exodus—and whether more celebs are planning to drop him as manager.
Who is Scooter Braun?
Beginning his career as a party promotor on Atlanta's club scene, Braun was plucked from obscurity by producer Jermaine Dupri, who hired the then 20-year-old as the executive director of marketing for his So So Def record label.
Braun founded his management company SB Projects in 2007, according to Crunch Base, and a year later, came across a 14-year-old Bieber singing on YouTube. He signed the teenager to his record label, Raymond Braun Media Group, which the entrepreneur co-founded with R&B star Usher. The partnership boosted both of their careers, with Braun managing the pop star for the past 15 years.
Over the years, SB Projects' client roster has expanded exponentially. In 2013, Braun signed Ariana Grande, who has released six studio albums under his management. Demo Lovato came on board in 2019, releasing Holy Fvck in 2022.
However, Braun was slammed by pop star Taylor Swift in 2019 after purchasing Big Machine Records, the singer's former label. The pair were already said to be on poor terms due to the feud between Swift and Braun's former client Kanye West. The rapper released the controversial track "Famous" while working with the manager, which makes sexual references to Swift.
Buying Big Machine Records gave Braun control of the 33-year-old singer's first six albums, with the manager allegedly refusing to allow Swift to perform her older music at the American Music Awards in 2019, according to Teen Vogue. Swift blasted the music executive in a Tumblr post, and her track "Vigilante S***" is rumored to be about him.
On Monday, Billboard reported that Demi Lovato was no longer working with Braun. According to Variety, the split was "mutual and amicable," with the 31-year-old singer searching for new management. The same day, it was reported that 30-year-old Grande has also dropped Braun, although the reason why is unknown.
Columbian singer J Balvin also left SB Projects in May for Jay-Z's Roc Nation, and rumors have also been circling that Bieber is planning to leave. Puck News recently reported that the 29-year-old and his manager hadn't "spoken in months," but representatives for both Bieber and Braun told Page Six the claim was false.
Who Does Scooter Braun Manage?
Whether or not Bieber stays put, Braun still has plenty of A-listers on his roster. According to the SB Projects website, Braun currently has 33 clients—not including Grande, Lovato and former client J Balvin, who are still featured on the Music/MGMT page.
The list of Scooter Braun's current clients includes:
- Ashley Graham—supermodel
- Ava Max—singer-songwriter
- Asher Roth—rapper
- BabyJake—singer
- Black Eyed Peas—band
- Callista Clark—singer
- Carly Rae Jepson—singer
- Dan + Shay—pop duo
- David Guetta—DJ
- Eden—singer-songwriter
- Gunner Gehl—singer-songwriter
- Hilary Duff—actor and singer
- Idina Menzel—actor and singer
- J Balvin—singer
- Jenna Raine—singer
- Justin Bieber—singer
- Kaliii—rapper
- Kelly Rowland—singer and television personality
- The Knocks—electronic duo
- Lil Dicky—rapper
- Paul Pogba—soccer player
- PSY—singer
- Push Baby—pop duo
- Quavo—rapper
- Social House—musical duo
- The Spencer Lee band—pop band
- Steve Angello—DJ
- The Kid Laroi—rapper
- The Scarlet Opera—rock band
- Tori Kelly—singer-songwriter
- The Wanted—pop band
- Watt—singer and producer
- YG—rapper
Newsweek has reached out to Scooter Braun for comment.