'Mysterious' Video of Taylor Swift Resurfaces Amid Scooter Braun Drama

Taylor Swift is the latest music star to be brought into the Scooter Braun controversy—or brought back in.

Music manager Braun has lost several A-listers from his roster lately, with J Balvin, Demi Lovato, and, reportedly, Ariana Grande all stepping away from the executive.

Swifties may be chiming in shortly as a video has resurfaced from several years ago of Swift speaking out about Braun.

The video shared on X, formerly Twitter, shows the singer talking passionately about her music allegedly being sold against her wishes.

Taylor Swift is currently on her The Eras tour.

Swift had previously called out philanthropist Alex Soros and the Soros family for allegedly backing Braun during the deal.

At the time, Swift and Braun's feud divided the music industry initially with his clients Lovato, Katharine McPhee, and Sia siding with their manager.

Swift was not left alone with #IStandWithTaylor trending on the then platform Twitter and singers such as Halsey, Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid, Cara Delevingne, and Lily Allen backing her.

Scooter Braun Projects was launched in 2007 and acquired Swift's then-label, Big Machine Label Group, for $300 million in 2019.

Subsequently purchasing the masters of Swift's entire music catalog it denied her the chance to rerecord her albums until November 2020. In an interview with Rolling Stone, music attorney Rachel Stillwell said the practice of initially blocking the rerecording of songs was not unusual.

Braun made Billboard's "30 Under 30" list in 2009, but it appears he is coming into hard times, including rumors of Justin Bieber also pulling away.

One of Braun's crowning achievements was discovering the then 14-year-old Bieber singing on YouTube and helping to propel him to where he is now.

The fallout from celebrities leaving Braun's empire appears to have landed on a pivotal date, with Pop Crave sharing a second video of the singer sharing positive news from 2019.

Pop Crave posted the video where Swift said she would be able to rerecord all of her previous work at the end of 2020. It was captioned: "4 years ago today, Taylor Swift confirmed reports that she would be re-recording her previous studio albums following a masters dispute with Scooter Braun."

Despite the hardship at the time, with restricted access to her extensive catalog of songs, Swift is still riding high and is now able to perform songs old and new.

She recently had an all-star celebrity audience at many of her recent The Eras Tour dates.

Swift's record-breaking Eras Tour saw the likes of Kerry Washington, Jeff Goldblum, Halsey, Sydney Sweeney, Cameron Diaz, Ethan Hawke, Tiffany Haddish, and Zoe Saldana attend.

The tour has currently resulted in a massive increase to Swifts' net worth, and with the tour now extending, that figure is sure to continue to climb.