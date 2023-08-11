Celebrities Who Attended Taylor Swift's Eras Tour—Full List

Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour is breaking records left, right and center, so it's no surprise some of the biggest names in show business want to check it out.

Swift, 33, has been on the road since March with her 44-song set list show which is broken down into 10 acts and showcases different eras in her career.

It is on track to become the highest earning live music tour of all time and even managed to break Ticketmaster when 2 million people logged in on the first day tickets went on sale, more than any other artist in history.

Taylor Swift performs onstage during The Eras Tour at Lumen Field on July 22, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. The star has had A-list celebrities attend her tour. Mat Hayward/Getty Images North America

The Eras Tour has attracted so much attention that it seemingly even managed to repair the rift between Swift and former BFF, Karlie Kloss, who attended the final show in Los Angeles this week.

But Kloss was not the only big name who made sure to catch Swift live, as the singer has attracted some mega celebrities to her show.

Some were too cool to post their attendance to social media, including Blake Lively, Ethan Hawke, Adam Sandler and Emma Stone, but were spotted by eagle eyed-fans.

But others shared their excitement to Instagram including Kerry Washington, Amanda Kloots, Jeff Goldblum, Halsey, Sydney Sweeney, Cameron Diaz, Tiffany Haddish and Zoe Saldana.

Oscar winner Charlize Theron was also spotted in the VIP tent at one of the shows, while Sophia Bush also attended, as did Jessica Alba, Sofia Vergara and music producer Diplo.

Vanessa Bryant, the wife of late NBA star Kobe Bryant, attended a show with her daughters, with 6-year-old Bianka being gifted the "22" hat while Swift performed the song of the same name.

Transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney posted pics from one of the L.A. shows and How I Met Your Mother's Alyson Hannigan also saw Swift live.

Country star Shania Twain also attended, with some hoping she might even appear onstage alongside Swift.

Some musicians who did play live with Swift on the tour included Marcus Mumford and HAIM.

Other celebrities spotted in the audience at The Eras Tour include:

Alicia Keys

The Grammy Award winning singer attended the Eras Tour with her son, Genesis, 8.

Laura Dern

The actress described Swift as her "found family."

Reese Witherspoon

Dern's castmate in Big Little Lies gushed over every part of Swift's show in a post shared on Instagram.

"What a night to remember ! @taylorswift in front of 70,000 incredible fans. The stellar song choices , inspired choreography, other-worldly art design ... an incredible night to dance, sing and feel so much JOY .. thank you @taylorswift and the whole ERAS tour team for shining so bright tonight," Witherspoon wrote.

Flavor Flav

The Public Enemy rapper and reality star dressed all in red to honor Swift's album, Red, but was sure to specify it was the re-recorded Taylor's Version that he was paying tribute to.

"FLAVOR FLAV::: in my RED (Taylor's Version) Era and makin new friends at #TaylorSwift," he shared in an Instagram post.

Julia Roberts

Just another Oscar winner in the audience to watch Swift in concert.

Drew Barrymore

The actress turned talk show host attended the show with her daughters and their cousin.

Chloe Grace Moretz

Moretz caught Swift live with some friends in Las Vegas.

Keith Urban, Nicole Kidman, Bo Burnham and Phoebe Bridgers

The country singer and his wife shared a clip on TikTok of them adorably singing along, while accidentally catching Bridgers and Burnham making out in the background.

Maren Morris

The country singer joked "she's gonna be big someday" as she sang along.

Aaron Rodgers and Miles Teller

The actors enjoyed a cold beverage before the show started.

Mariska Hargitay

"@taylorswift made the whole place #shimmer last night at @metlifestadium #TheErasTour #BestConcertEver #Thank you ForTheFriendshipBracelets," Hargitay, whose Law & Order: SVU character Swift famously named her cat Olivia Benson after, shared on Instagram.

Emily Ratajkowski

EmRata danced along as she ate a giant burrito at the Met Life Stadium show.

Billy Joel

The famous singer joked he was entering a new era as he took his family to the live concert.

Lin-Manuel Miranda and Molly Ringwald

The Hamilton creator and actress posed for a selfie at T-Swift's show.

Bethenny Frankel

The Real Housewives of New York star attended with her daughter ahead of Mother's Day.

Nicky Hilton

The hotel heiress took her daughters to their first concert, and they loved it.

"Witnessing the pure joy in their eyes as they experience their very first concert," she shared on social media.

Melissa Etheridge

The rocker filmed herself singing along to Swift's songs.

Other stars spotted at the shows included Paul Rudd, Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes who had rekindled their relationship only to break up again a few days after they attended the concert.