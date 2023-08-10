What Happened Between Taylor Swift, Karlie Kloss? Model Spotted at Concert

Taylor Swift and Karlie Kloss may have rekindled their friendship as the supermodel was spotted at the singer's concert in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Swift and Kloss were solid friends for years and formed part of a "Girl Squad" that included A-listers such as Gigi Hadid, Selena Gomez, Cara Delevingne, Lorde and Blake Lively until their friendship seemingly dissolved in 2019.

The Girl Squad would appear on red carpets with Swift, at awards shows and even onstage during her record-breaking tours.

While Kloss did not make it onto the stage in L.A. this week, she did send social media into a frenzy when she was spotted in the stands at the SoFi Stadium for Swift's show, part of her record-breaking The Eras Tour.

Photos and videos appeared on social media of the model posing for selfies with fans while wearing a cream vest and wide-legged jeans. "Karlie Kloss taking pics with fans at The Eras Tour tonight!" wrote one person on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The pair first became good friends in 2013 and even posed on the front of Vogue magazine together.

They were inseparable for years, but fans started noticing they appeared to be spending less time together in 2016. Soon they were convinced they'd split up when in Swift's music video for her 2017 song, "Look What You Made Me Do," Kloss' name did not appear on a t-shirt the singer wore which featured the names of her other famous friends.

But in 2018, Kloss shut down rumors of a rift, telling The New York Times that they still spoke frequently and warned: "Don't believe everything you read." She appeared backstage at one of Swift's concerts in the same year, posting a selfie with her to Instagram.

Fans were still not convinced, especially after Swift failed to attend both of Kloss' wedding ceremonies to Josh Kushner, the brother of former President Donald Trump's son-in-law and White House adviser, Jared Kushner.

Swift then triggered even more fan chatter when fans thought two bonus songs from her 2020 album, Evermore, seemed to reference the break-up, "It's Time to Go" and "Right Where You Left Me."

Some of the lyrics in "It's Time to Go," include: "When the words of a sister, come back in whispers, that prove she was not, in fact, what she seemed, not a twin from your dreams, she's a crook who was caught."

In "Right Where You Left Me," Swift sings: "Friends break up, friends get married."

Some have even speculated the pair's fallout was caused by Kloss's ongoing business relationship with Scooter Braun, a music executive and talent manager. Kloss is managed by Braun even after his ongoing feud with Swift began.

Braun, who after starting his own media company in 2007 called Scooter Braun Projects, acquired Swift's then-label, Big Machine Label Group, for $300 million in 2019, and purchased the masters of Swift's entire music catalog.

She said she did not know Big Machine owner Scott Borchetta would sell the company to Braun and accused the latter of "incessant, manipulative bullying" over several years. Braun then sold the masters of her first six albums to an investment fund for $300 million in 2020.

Swift said she was misled into relinquishing rights to her masters when she signed a record deal as a teenager.

"This is my worst case scenario. This is what happens when you sign a deal at fifteen to someone for whom the term 'loyalty' is clearly just a contractual concept. And when that man says 'Music has value,' he means its value is beholden to men who had no part in creating it," she wrote on Tumblr after Braun sold her catalog.

But Swift outsmarted Braun and the investment company when she began recording her old songs and re-releasing the albums as "Taylor's Version."