Taylor Swift's Net Worth Increased by Nearly £200M, Thanks to Eras Tour

Taylor Swift's personal fortune has catapulted closer to $1 billion in a few months, thanks to her successful The Eras Tour.

Swift, 33, has extended her sold-out stadium tour from 52 to 146 shows across five continents as fans can't get enough of the Midnights singer.

Forbes magazine has updated its estimation of Swift's worth to $740 million up from its estimate in April this year of $570 million. That's a huge jump in value, which includes revenue from music sales, tour revenue, property portfolio, acting fees, songwriting royalties, merchandise and brand deals.

Taylor Swift performs onstage during The Eras Tour at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, August 7, 2023. Her personal worth has risen by almost $200 million, thanks to The Eras Tour. Michael Tran/AFP via Getty

However, it's her record-breaking tour that has given the boost to Swift's personal fortune, as it remains on track to be the highest-grossing live music concert tour of all time.

Thanks to the added shows extending the tour until August 2024, it is estimated The Eras Tour will make $1.4 billion in ticket sales and merchandising. It had originally been estimated to earn $590 million before the new dates were added, according to concert data tracker site Pollstar.

If the numbers are right, Swift will overtake Sir Elton John for the top spot in concert earners after his retirement tour, Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour, made $910.4 million.

Demand for Swift's tour was so huge that it caused the Ticketmaster site to crash multiple times during pre-sale and caused the vendor to cancel the general sale of tickets because demand outweighed supply.

Ticketmaster was hauled in front of a Senate committee hearing earlier this year to explain the fiasco and to investigate competition in the ticketing industry.

People were so keen to get their hands on Swift tickets that more than 3.5 million people registered to get tickets to the tour, more than any other artist in its history, according to Ticketmaster.

Swift also sold more than 2 million tickets on the first day alone, which is more than any artist on a single day.

The singer is also bringing in the big money beyond her tour. When she released her album Midnights in October 2022, she became the first artist in history to have the Top 10 songs on the Billboard charts.

But the financial gain thanks to Swift's tour is not only for her, as the Federal Reserve credited the singer with boosting the American economy during the tour.

Swift's concerts generate huge earning potential for the cities where she performs because of the income reaped through extra spending by fans to attend, including accommodation, food, clothing, merchandise and transport.

It is estimated that the average spend per person to attend The Eras Tour is $1,300, and the economic benefits from it are expected to be around $5 billion, according to a survey by QuestionPro.