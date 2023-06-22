Internet Obsessed With Adorable Sea Creature Following Diver Through Coral

A video of a diver's close encounter with a friendly seal has gone viral on TikTok.

The clip, which has received 2.2 million views, was posted on June 14 by user Michael Boyd (@michaelboyyd). He goes diving in San Diego, California, according to a later comment. A caption shared with the post reads: "When you know you're being followed."

Seals in the U.S. are protected under the Marine Mammal Protection Act. It was enacted in 1972 to prevent marine mammals from "declining beyond the point where they ceased to be significant function elements of the ecosystems of which they are a part," says the U.S. National Marine Fisheries Service (NOAA Fisheries).

The IFAW (International Fund for Animal Welfare), a global nonprofit, says: "Seals are wild animals and should only be viewed from a distance for the safety of both you and the seal." The Marine Mammal Protection Act advises that people should keep a distance of 150 feet from seals or any marine mammals.

The IFAW says: "This regulation not only protects seals from stressful and potentially harmful interactions with humans and their pets, but it also keeps people and pets safe as well.

"Please be a responsible wildlife viewer and observe seals from a distance, and only get a closer look using your binoculars or camera lens," the nonprofit adds.

when you know you're being followed *** if a seal comes up to you never touch them or try to pet them. Seals are protected under the Marine Mammal Protection Act. Seals can and will bite. They have one of the strongest bite forces in the animal kingdom! The encounter is on their terms. Just enjoy the experience! #seal #sealtok

A voice in the latest viral clip says: "Something was following me." The footage shows an underwater view of colorful coral and rocks before a seal is seen swimming toward the camera. "It's Oreo!" the voice says. "He wants to boop the camera," the voice adds as the seal swims right up to the camera.

In a caption shared with the video, the poster wrote: "If a seal comes up to you, never touch them or try to pet them... seals can and will bite.

"They have one of the strongest bite forces in the animal kingdom! The encounter is on their terms. Just enjoy the experience!" the caption added.

Later comments say there are two seals in the latest clip. The elusive second seal can be found under one of the rocks, according to the poster.

"They like to pin their body between a rock and the seafloor so they don't drift around while they rest. It's their waterbed," the poster said.

Several users on TikTok were delighted by the seal encounter in the latest video. In a comment that got 14,500 likes, @gingermagic2023 wrote: "The puppy of the sea!"

Allie Belanger posted, "Oreo is beautiful," while sweetgv121 commented: "Adorablee."

User @isla_20809 added: "I want to make friends with a seal!!!"

User gavinwallander3 wrote: "curious little sea bear."

Newsweek has contacted the original poster for comment via TikTok and Instagram. This video has not been independently verified.

