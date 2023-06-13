Watch as Teen Discovers the 'Large Dark Shape' in Ocean Beneath Him

Nature is incredible and can have a soothing and restorative effect on us. One man who takes full advantage of the natural world is 19-year-old sophomore Sonny Sluiter.

In his viral TikTok video with 8.8 million views, Sluiter said that he was getting ready for one of his monthly ocean dives at a cove in Southern California, when he suddenly saw a large dark shape in the water.

"I took this video during one of the dives I go on a few times a month," Sluiter told Newsweek, "Usually, when I go out, I see a few of these Pacific harbor seals that hang around this rocky, intertidal zone. Some can be very curious like the one in the video, while others may disregard you and just go about their business."

A stock image of a Pacific harbor seal, head out of water. Sonny Sluiter told Newsweek how he got lucky on a recent dive after running into two curious harbor seals. Debbie Galbraith/Getty Images

"The worldwide harbor seal population is estimated to be 500,000 individuals. In 2009, it was estimated that about 34,000 of them live in California," according to the Marine Mammal Center. Studies have shown that being in and around nature and wildlife has a positive effect on certain mood disorders such as depression and anxiety. Nature experiences have also been known to improve "sleep, reduce stress, and increase happiness," according to Psychology Today. "People who live near the coast consistently report higher life satisfaction and well-being levels than those that don't."

In the video posted on May 30, two seals show an interest in Sluiter, swimming around him with incredible grace and coming right up to the camera, just underneath the surface of the water. "A friendly lil sea puppy," commented one user.

"My goal with these videos is to show people how beautiful these animals are, and why we need to protect them," said Sluiter. "Being able to show people the recipients of all the damage we do on our environment on a massive platform like TikTok and having it garner as many views proves that people care and it gives me hope in our generation, that we may be able to make a change and reverse the effects we have had on our planet."

Out of respect for the locals and the seals, Sluiter promised not to reveal the exact location of his dive.

"The most incredible thing I have seen while diving was a gray whale that swam through the bay," added Sluiter. "It's an extremely rare occurrence for them to come so close to the shore. Feeling its presence and hearing its calls sent tingles through my body. It was an otherworldly experience."

Photo of Sonny Sluiter outdoors. The 19-year-old told Newsweek that he believes that everyone should find time for nature because of its restorative abilities. Courtesy of Sonny Sluiter

Sluiter said that he has been obsessed with animals and nature for as long as he can remember. "When I was 12 years old, my parents enrolled me into a summer camp that taught photography and video production," added Sluiter.

He said that he became interested in 'camera tapping' from a young age. "I would leave a motion-sensor camera up in the mountains near my home and return every few days to see what the camera had caught.

"A year ago, when I realized how easy it was to snorkel in the ocean, it opened up a new world of marine life to explore and capture," Sluiter said. "The ability to go outside and connect with nature is something everyone needs. We are all part of nature, and it's important that each person finds their own outlet to connect with it, whether through hiking, camping or outdoor sports.

"My advice would be to look for the nature close to where you live, because you're more likely to go often. You will be amazed at what you find," Sluiter added.

