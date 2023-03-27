'Seeking Brother Husband' Cast: Meet the Stars of New TLC Series

Seeking Brother Husband is the unique new reality television show from TLC that follows four polyandrous relationships as they seek to add additional husbands into their family lives.

The show, which premiered on March 26, will document the ups and downs as the families, all at various stages in their romances, set out on their quest to find more love in their lives.

Throughout the first season of Seeking Brother Husband, the stars of the new series will chronicle their journeys as they navigate boundaries and life-changing decisions in their respective relationships.

The show is a spin-off of TLC's Seeking Sister Wife, which has aired four seasons so far and was itself inspired by the Brown family on Sister Wives.

The long-running Sister Wives series follows Kody Brown, his legal wife, Robyn Brown, and his three former spiritual wives, Christine, Meri, and Janelle, who have all since left the plural marriage.

TLC will no doubt be hoping to replicate the success of the other reality shows about poly relationships with the network's brand new offering.

Newsweek has everything you need to know about the women of TLC's Seeking Brother Husband, and what fans can expect to see from them in the upcoming episodes.

Seeking Brother Husband Cast

Ahead of the season premiere, TLC shared some information about the women who are looking for love and multiple husbands at the same time on Seeking Brother Husband.

Kenya

Kenya and Carl, from Houston, Texas, have been married for 26 years and have three adult children.

Kenya's second husband, Tiger, fulfills Kenya's emotional and physical needs. But after 10 years with Tiger in her life, Kenya is now seeking even more thrill, adventure and attention.

Will she find a third brother husband? And how will Carl and Tiger feel about another addition to the family?

Elisa

Elisa and Mike, from Los Angeles, California, have been together for years and just recently wed.

Following their wedding, Elisa has a strong desire to have multiple husbands and is open for a lifestyle change. Mike, however, has some level of jealousy over his wife's desire, but is willing to support Elisa's interest in the world of polyandry.

Kim

Kim and Dustin, from Asheville, North Carolina, have been married for 11 years.

Vinson is their first brother husband and has a great relationship with both of them. Although Kim provides a safe and accepting space for him, Vinson isn't sure he's ready to share that with anyone beyond the three of them.

Chara

Chara, from Atlanta, Georgia, has been with her husband Patrick for 13 years and, even after they drifted apart, they still chose to stay together because of their emotional bond.

They explored having another partner to fulfill all of Chara's needs, which is where Noble comes in.

Noble tends to live the single man's lifestyle but, now that Chara is ready to have a child she is faced with a decision of which brother husband to choose to be the biological father.

The cast of Seeking Brother Husband certainly made an impression after the show premiered on Sunday evening.

Viewers were quick to take to social media to air their views on the unusual show format.

"#seekingbrotherhusband is going to be interesting!" predicted one fan.

#seekingbrotherhusband is going to be interesting! — Drèa ♥ (@yellodrea) March 27, 2023

"And all of you men in this comment section seem BIG MAD but I bet it was cool when it was #seekingsisterwives huh #SeekingBrotherHusband," wrote another fan, referencing TLC's other series, Seeking Sister Wife.

And all of you men in this comment section seem BIG MAD but I bet it was cool when it was #seekingsisterwives huh #SeekingBrotherHusband pic.twitter.com/SlqwA7dIEO — ✨👑♓️Mz_MeikoBaby♓️👑✨ (@ThatPiscesLady) March 27, 2023

Another viewer heaped praise on one of the cast members, Kenya, saying: "Please Crown this Queen!!!#seekingbrotherhusband," alongside a screengrab of Kenya and her husbands, Carl and Tiger.

Seeking Brother Husband airs Sunday evenings at 10 p.m. ET/PT on TLC and is available to stream the same day on discovery+.