'Sister Wives': How Christine Brown Has Kept Busy Since Meri and Kody Split

Meri Brown recently confirmed her marriage to Kody Brown is over after more than 30 years together.

The Sister Wives stars originally married in April 1990, before legally divorcing in 2014, but remaining "spiritually" together and continuing to star on the long-running reality television show together.

The couple, who were part of a plural marriage, divorced to enable Kody to legally marry Robyn Brown and adopt her children from a previous marriage. Their sister wives Janelle Brown and Christine Brown "spiritually" married Kody in 1993 and 1994, respectively.

Christine, 50, announced her own split from Kody in November 2021, with the fallout from their break up being shown on the most recent season of TLC's Sister Wives, season 17.

Meri and Janelle then both confirmed their relationships with Kody were over during the first Sister Wives tell-all special, leaving Robyn as Kody's one remaining wife.

Following the news of Meri's split from Kody, Christine has been updating fans on her new life as a single woman.

Newsweek has everything you need to know about what Sister Wives star Christine Brown has been up to following the news of Kody's other splits.

Christine Brown's Instagram

Christine has been using Instagram to share elements of her life with her followers and she appears to still be close friends with Janelle.

Despite the distance between their homes - Christine recently moved to Utah, while Janelle is still in Arizona - they pair appear to be closer than ever and regularly share pictures of themselves together on their respective social media accounts.

Their children have also been spending time together and back in March, Christine, Janelle and some of their children spent the day together at Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

Christine shares daughters Aspyn, Mykelti, Gwendlyn, Ysabel and Truely, and son Paedon, with Kody, while Janelle is mom to sons Logan Taylor, Hunter Elias, Robert Garrison and Gabriel, as well as daughters Madison Rose and Savanah.

Since leaving the family, Christine hasn't posted any pictures with Meri or Robyn.

Christine's Grandchildren

While many of Christine's children's are grown up now, the Sister Wives star has been busy being a grandma.

Christine's daughter Mykelti and her husband Antonio Padron welcomed twin boys, Archer and Ace, in November, who Christine has been gushing over on Instagram.

She recently told her 1 million followers: "I find any excuse/time I can to see these two cute boys [oh] and my daughter of course LOL."

Mykelti and her husband also share a 19-month old daughter called Avalon Ace.

Christine Brown's Health Program

Christine has been open with fans about her ongoing health journey, crediting her new lease of life to changes she has made.

In a recent TikTok video, posted to Christine's 650,000-plus followers, the mother-of-six spoke about her own health and how it has improved her life.

In the clip Christine can be seen sipping on a pink drink, text across the video reads: "Isn't it time to look and feel your best? If not now, when? Weight loss, energy, mental clarity, balanced hormones, gut health, better sleep is where it's at."

@christine_brownsw The end of the year is coming to a close and I want to encourage you to think about the new year that's upon us. New goals, new ways of thinking, a NEW YOU! 2023 is your time to shine, love. I want to personally help you with those goals. You CAN & WILL - LOOK & FEEL your best. Whether you want a stronger immune, weight loss, more energy...etc I'm here for it. Let's do this together. #sisterwives #fyp #foryoupage #plexus #newyear #resolutions #lookgoodfeelgood #newyou ♬ original sound - Christine Brown

Christine captioned the video: "The end of the year is coming to a close and I want to encourage you to think about the new year that's upon us. New goals, new ways of thinking, a NEW YOU!

"2023 is your time to shine, love. I want to personally help you with those goals. You CAN & WILL - LOOK & FEEL your best. Let's do this together."

She also appears to be working with Janelle and Janelle's daughter Maddie on an Instagram account called The Secret to Selfcare, where they regularly share health tips and products.

Christine Brown's Cooking Show

Though she recently confirmed she will continue to star on Sister Wives, Christine has also landed her own TLC spinoff series, Cooking With Just Christine.

In the series, Christine makes her favorite recipes and is often joined by some of her children to put together the dishes in the kitchen.

In October 2021, Christine sold her home in Flagstaff, Arizona, for $700,000, per The Sun, and she and youngest daughter Truely have since moved into a brand new home in Murray, Utah, where Cooking With Just Christine is filmed.

Sister Wives Season 17 has now finished, but previous seasons of the show are available to stream on Discovery+.