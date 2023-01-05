'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Celebrates 'New Goals' in Dazzling Clip

Christine Brown, star of Sister Wives on TLC, has shared some of her goals for the new year, in a new clip posted to her TikTok page.

The reality television star, 50, confirmed in December that she will continue to be a part of the long-running show, despite her split from former husband Kody Brown, 53, and the fact that she has moved away from the rest of the family.

Now, Christine has given a glimpse at her new life and what she will be focusing on in 2023.

In the TikTok video, posted to Christine's 650,000-plus followers, the mother-of-six spoke about her own health journey and how it has improved her life.

Christine, dressed in dark jeans, a navy blue top and heels, poses in the video as Michael Bublé's version of "Feeling Good" plays in the background.

@christine_brownsw The end of the year is coming to a close and I want to encourage you to think about the new year that's upon us. New goals, new ways of thinking, a NEW YOU! 2023 is your time to shine, love. I want to personally help you with those goals. You CAN & WILL - LOOK & FEEL your best. Whether you want a stronger immune, weight loss, more energy...etc I'm here for it. Let's do this together. #sisterwives #fyp #foryoupage #plexus #newyear #resolutions #lookgoodfeelgood #newyou ♬ original sound - Christine Brown

While Christine can be seen sipping on a pink drink, text across the video reads: "Isn't it time to look and feel your best? If not now, when?

"Weight loss, energy, mental clarity, balanced hormones, gut health, better sleep is where it's at."

Christine captioned the video: "The end of the year is coming to a close and I want to encourage you to think about the new year that's upon us. New goals, new ways of thinking, a NEW YOU!

"2023 is your time to shine, love. I want to personally help you with those goals. You CAN & WILL - LOOK & FEEL your best. Whether you want a stronger immune, weight loss, more energy...etc I'm here for it. Let's do this together."

Christine appears happier than ever after moving from Flagstaff, Arizona, where she had lived with the rest of the Brown family, to Murray, Utah.

The star announced her split from Kody, with whom she was in a plural marriage, on Instagram in November 2021, though the fallout from the breakup was not shown until the most-recent season of Sister Wives.

Season 17 of the popular show came to an end in December 2022, but there is still one more episode of the special post-season interviews to be aired.

During the first part of the tell-all episodes, hosted by Sukanya Krishnan, it was revealed that Janelle Brown, 53, had also left the plural marriage, while Meri Brown, 51, appeared to be blindsided with a clip of Kody saying their union is also over.

Meri and Kody originally married in April 1990, before legally divorcing in 2014 but remaining "spiritually" together.

The couple got divorced to enable Kody to marry Robyn Brown legally and adopt her children from a previous marriage. Their sister wives Janelle and Christine "spiritually" married Kody in 1993 and 1994, respectively.

Kody now remains married only to his legal wife Robyn, with whom he shares five children, two of whom are from her first marriage. He has 13 other kids: one with Meri, six with Janelle, and six with Christine.

The final part of the Sister Wives season 17 tell-all episode will air on TLC on January 8 at 10 p.m. ET. Previous seasons of Sister Wives are available to stream on discovery+.