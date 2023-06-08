'Selective' Cat Hilariously Moves Out After Owner Sells Patio Furniture

We all know that cats choose their owners. What we don't know is why, although TikTok users might have figured it out.

A cat named Pumpkin has gone viral after his owner revealed that since they sold their patio furniture, he stopped hanging out at home, favoring the fully furnished neighbors' patio instead.

In a video, shared on TikTok on Wednesday by the cat's owner under the username Scrunchedfacepumpkin, the feline can be seen hanging out on an armchair on his neighbors' patio, refusing to go back home.

The hilarious video comes with a caption that says: "Ever since we sold our patio furniture my cat doesn't even want to stay at home. He goes to my neighbors and I have to check on him." Followed by: "Pumpkin is very selective with where he wants to spend time at."

Cats don't really need as much outdoor time as dogs, and while they do enjoy taking a stroll in the sunshine, they do not need to go outside to be satisfied. In fact, some "creative planning" from their human parents can help indoor cats live fully, according to the Progressive Animal Welfare Society (PAWS).

Moreover, indoor cats are usually healthier than free-roaming outdoor cats, who can be easily exposed to contagious diseases, parasites and abscesses from fights with other animals, and they risk being overfed by generous neighbors who have no idea how many times the cat has eaten already. They also run the risk of being hit by a car.

The video quickly gained popularity on TikTok, attracting animal lovers from across the platform. It has so far received more than 1.9 million views and 300,000 likes.

One user, Jonjhass, commented: "Babe you better get some patio furniture fast that cat is exploring their options." And Redlipstick Talks said: "He just called you poor." Kaydog1979 added: "You gotta admit the patio over there it looks a lot more fun."

Haya wrote: "How could u do that to that little angel! Buy him a chair now." And Cats meow said: "He's like 'If you can no longer live up to my standards Janice, I'll find someone who can." Jazzy.fresh94 added: "He said: I don't know you. I live here now."

Another user, PassionForBabes, commented: "He looked at his neighbors and told them: Don't let her take me!" And Alynnbee28 said: "Hide da money y'all there's poor people around."

Jmayyy!1637 wrote: "The grass is indeed greener on the other side." And Linsj said: "He told the neighbors you were intruding." Jessica Jo added: "Hahaha this would hurt my feelings."

