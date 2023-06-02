Cat Demanding Owner Walks Him Every Day Like He's a Dog Delights Internet

Whether you're a cat person or a dog person remains a contentious topic online, but one self-described "cat goddess" has found herself with the dog equivalent of a cat in a hilarious TikTok video.

In the video posted by @the.cattams.family on Thursday, which currently has over 2.3 million views, the owner of a black cat named Pugsly can be seen walking him with a leash on the sidewalk. In her TikTok video Pugsly's owner explains, "So the biggest irony of my life is that I am a cat person because I didn't want to spend every day walking a dog outside in extreme weather so I got a cat. But ironically he has to be walked like a dog or he will scream 24 / 7."

In another video Pugsly's owner, who is a cat photographer, explains that he's deaf and makes a lot of noise because he can't hear how loud he's being. He is also missing his back toes and is waiting for an amputation "because it does hurt for him to walk around."

Another hot topic among pet owners is whether cats should be allowed to go outside. In October 2021 all domestics cats in the Australian city of Knox in the eastern suburbs of Melbourne were required to permanently stay indoors and not wander freely, even outside their own homes. According to Knox City Council Mayor Cr Lisa Cooper the curfew was in place to protect cats and local wildlife.

"Much like the rules for dogs and other pets, cats won't be allowed to roam freely from their owners' property. When allowed to roam, cats are at a much higher risk of illness and injury. Keeping cats within their owners' property also protects wildlife and prevents them from causing a nuisance for neighbors and their pets," Cooper said in a statement at the time.

If your feline is an indoor cat, whether by law or personal choice, why not build them a "catio" if you have the space?

"Catios, or cat patios, are cat enclosures that provide enrichment, fresh air, and the stimulation of nature as well as ensures safety for your cat from the outdoors while protecting wildlife too," according to the British Columbia Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (BC SPCA).

Giving your cat an outside space gives them the opportunity to enjoy the sunshine, get some fresh air and allow them to observe what's going on while protecting them.

A stock image of a cat on a leash. A woman who wanted a cat to avoid having to walk a dog now has to take her cat on daily walks. Serenethos/Getty Images

Meanwhile, users on TikTok loved the cute viral video.

"My 4 formally feral cats escaped from every harness I tried. They were depressed being inside so had to build a catio," one user wrote.

"I love this! Does he wear little shoes to protect his toe beans from the hot cement?" added another TikTok user.

