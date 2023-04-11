Seltzer Brand Speaks Out After Kid Rock Promotes It Amid Bud Light Boycott

The seltzer company endorsed by Kid Rock has spoken out after he posed with one of its products on Instagram.

Rock, real name Robert James Ritchie, posed with a can of Happy Dad seltzer at the UFC 287 event in Miami over the weekend, just days after destroying multiple cases of Bud Light with a machine gun.

The singer posted a viral video shooting the cases of beer after the brand sent a commemorative can to transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney, marking the one-year anniversary of her gender transition.

Kid Rock speaks onstage during 31st Annual Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Barclays Center of Brooklyn on April 8, 2016 in New York City. He recently posed with a can of seltzer after denouncing Bud Light. Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Wearing a MAGA hat, Rock shot the cases of beer with a machine gun before turning back to the camera and saying "F*** Bud Light and f*** Anheuser-Busch," referring to the company that owns Bud Light.

Just days after his violent video, Rock posted the photo of him holding up a can of Happy Dad, despite the fact the brand has also worked with a transgender influencer.

"Fight night with some @happydad," the Rock's Instagram read.

The seltzer company responded by saying "this must mean that Michigan is soon." Rock is a Michigan native and the brand will soon become available in that state.

Despite Rock's apparent fury at Bud Light's gift to Mulvaney and plans to boycott the brand, he endorsed Happy Dad, which has previously collaborated with reality star Caitlyn Jenner.

The transgender former Olympic champion has posted promotional content of Happy Dad to her Instagram accounts. The brand has also featured Jenner on its own social media.

Jenner has also criticized Bud Light's commemorative Mulvaney can of beer.

"Everyone switch to @happydad," Jenner tweeted on April 5. "@budlight went too far this time!"

Newsweek reached out to Rock by email for comment.

A spokesperson for Anheuser-Busch told Newsweek it sent Mulvaney the personalized can with her face on it to "celebrate a personal milestone and is not for sale to the general public."

The Bud Light storm comes amid a wider discussion about transgender issues, with many states in the U.S. introducing new laws that would see the scaling back of rights for the community, including access to healthcare.

Transgender advocates spoke out against Rock's viral video saying it seemed "violent and threatening."

"It felt violent and threatening, and made my fear for the people I love who are trans come to the fore yet again as hate is celebrated. What are we becoming as human beings that this kind of behavior is tolerated?" Susie Green, community director of GenderGP, a transgender health provider, told Newsweek.

"Cheered on even. It's sickening and shameful."