Tears as Woman Drives 645 Miles to Save Dog, Aged 14, Dumped at Shelter

Pet dogs can be surrendered to shelters for all sorts of reasons and the resulting situation can be devastating for them, going from a house and often a loving family to the cold concrete floor of an animal shelter.

That's what happened to 14-year-old Ellie, a yellow Labrador that was "dumped" at Fort Worth Animal Care and Control and Care in Texas, according to her new owner, who goes by the username Ellie's Mom on TikTok. The video has been viewed over 485,000 times.

The poster explained in the caption that Ellie was given to the shelter "because owners were moving."

In the video, she said she drove from Beaumont, Texas, to Wako, to Fort Worth and back to Beaumont to pick Ellie up. That is a total of 645 miles and 10½ hours of solid driving, according to Google Maps. "She was worth every mile!" the poster said.

In the video, Ellie can be seen looking extremely sad in the shelter as her new owner comes to take her home. "The look in her eyes, just wants a comfy bed again and to know love again," the post reads.

Some commenters were upset that the dog in the cage next to Ellie in the shelter looked longingly at the poster when she came to pick her up. "Tik tok do your thing to get the neighbor dog a home [after] it watched you go by," said one user. To which the poster replied, "Yes! It was heartbreaking to just have to pass him up."

In an update video, Ellie can be seen "enjoying her new life" in her backyard with at least two other dog friends, running around and chasing birds, a vast improvement from the overcrowded shelter.

Senior dogs in shelters have a 25 percent adoption rate, compared with the 60 percent adoption rate for younger dogs and puppies, according to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA).

There can be many advantages to adopting a senior dog rather than a puppy, not least skipping potty training and having to deal with puppy habits such as destructive behavior. Then there's all the time and money you save in training costs and accessories.

"Mature animals are likely to settle into a home more easily and quickly than younger pets, often due to past experiences living in houses among people or other pets," the ASPCA says.

Users in the post's comments section were touched by the story.

"Bawling. Thank you for saving this sweet soul!" said one.

"She looks lovely and so do you...thank you for being one of those caring people!" said another.

Another user wrote, "How can someone surrender a dog they have had 13 years? I just don't get it. (I mean I am sure there are certain situations, but...)."

