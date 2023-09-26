Senior Dog Surrendered After Family Moves Out Adopted 'On the Spot'

Dogs can be surrendered to shelters for a wide range of reasons, and depending on their age and breed, they often stay there for some time.

One dog that got a very lucky break is Marley, a 13-year-old, 70-pound pit bull mix, who despite his disadvantages, spent only two months in a shelter before he was adopted.

"Marley was surrendered to the Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League in South Florida because his family was moving and couldn't take him along," Mara Gleason, multimedia marketing coordinator at the shelter, told Newsweek. "As heartbreaking as it is, Marley's situation is not uncommon. When faced with difficult financial, health, or family circumstances, some pet owners are left with few options and ultimately make the difficult decision to part with their pets."

Lucky for Marley, he only spent two months at the shelter before he was adopted, just two days after a social media video was posted showing off his lovely personality.

Marley was adopted from a shelter after being surrendered by his former owners when they moved house. Many dogs spend far longer in shelters. Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League

"Everyone at the shelter loved Marley, he's just a giant teddy bear who's friendly with everyone, dogs, kids, and strangers included," said Gleason. "A wonderful family saw the video of Marley and felt for him. Marley's new dad, Scott, said that his wife was moved to tears. Scott hatched a plan - he came to meet Marley while his wife was at work. Of course, it was love at first sight. Scott adopted Marley on the spot and surprised his wife with their new best friend that evening.

"Families like his give us hope that no matter an animal's age or the challenges they've faced, there's someone out there ready to give them the unconditional, endless love that every pet deserves," she added.

Each year, 6.3 million pets are surrendered to U.S. shelters, which is an average of 17,260 a day, according to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. The number of dogs and cats taken in by pet shelters hit 46,807 during January 2023, an increase of 1,744 compared with January 2022, the 24Pet 'Shelter Watch Report' found.

Around 920,000 surrendered animals are euthanized every year. Shelters are striving to minimize euthanasia rates by promoting adoption campaigns, spaying and neutering programs, and behavior rehabilitation.

Gleason mentioned that the challenges of Marley's age and breed were "compounded by restrictions to pet ownership in much of the housing in south Florida. It's not uncommon for a dog Marley's size and breed to be completely excluded from many rental properties and homeowners associations, despite his gentle personality."

Gleason described Marley's 70 pounds and pit bull appearance as a "distinct disadvantage," adding: "At Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League, we see the impact of the stigma against large dogs, especially pit bull mixes, every day in terms of high rates of surrender and lower adoption interest as compared to smaller dogs. That's why it's so important for us to give dogs like Marley extra exposure online."

This month U.K Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced that he intends to ban the American bully XL breed, which can weigh between 44 and 130 pounds, calling it "danger to our communities."

Not only was Marley's breed a disadvantage, but also his age, as senior dogs are often never adopted once in a shelter.

The decision to adopt an older dog can be one of lifesaving importance, as their low adoption rate can mean that they are at risk of euthanasia, despite being a healthy animal with many years of potential happiness ahead. Senior dogs have an adoption rate of 25 percent, as opposed to the 60 percent adoption rate of younger dogs and puppies, according to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

"Senior animals like Marley often struggle to find families for a number of reasons. Families may be concerned that seniors are 'set in their ways' and won't bond with adoptive families as readily as a puppy or kitten would," said Gleason. "Families may also have concerns about the cost of caring for a senior pet. However, adopting a senior has several advantages. Seniors' personalities and habits are fully formed. With puppy potty training and basic obedience far in the rearview mirror, seniors often integrate easily into adoptive families' lives, becoming the best friend they didn't know they were missing."

The Peggy Adams Sanctuary has been operating since 1925, and helps over 30,000 people and animals every year, and every cat and dog aged over seven gets an extensive medical exams and treatment before adoption at no extra cost to the adopter. People also receive a 50 percent discount on the adoption fee when they choose to adopt a senior animal.

"Senior adopters should know that they are truly saviors for these animals who are often overlooked and forgotten. We hope that anyone considering adoption will keep senior animals in mind!" said Gleason.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.