Severely Matted Dogs Have Stunning Transformation After Being Rescued

Dumped in an overcrowded environment, 34 severely matted dogs and a cat have been rescued in New York state.

On September 22, 2023, officials from Erie County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) received a call about a group of animals that needed some serious help.

"Representatives were there on the scene doing a welfare check and saw all the animals. That's when they contacted our officers, who immediately reported to the scene," Gina Lattuca from Erie County SPCA told Newsweek. When they arrived at the location, they found 31 adult dogs, three puppies and one cat stuck in unsanitary conditions.

Before and after pictures of one of the dogs. Thirty-four canines and one cat were rescued by Erie County SPCA in New York state on Friday. Erie County SPCA

"Most of the dogs were covered in feces and had urine-filled matted fur," Lattuca said. "Many of them needed to be sedated before they were shaved, and there were fleas on many of the animals."

Each year, 6.3 million pets are surrendered to U.S. shelters, which is an average of 17,260 a day, according to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

The number of dogs and cats taken in by pet shelters hit 46,807 during January 2023, an increase of 1,744 compared to January 2022, the 24Pet 'Shelter Watch Report' found.

Around 920,000 surrendered animals are euthanized every year. Shelters are striving to minimize euthanasia rates by promoting adoption campaigns, spaying and neutering programs, and behavior rehabilitation.

More dogs rescued by the SPCA with severely matted coats, left, and a picture of them after being groomed, right. A representative told Newsweek that officers were called to an address in New York state. Erie County SPCA

"One person signed them over to the SPCA," said Lattuca. "There were two adults at the property besides the person who signed them over. We do not know yet if we will be pressing charges."

Employees and volunteers at the rescue worked into the night on Friday to assess and clean the dogs and cats.

"Volunteers went to work on the animals and worked throughout the weekend, shaving them and doing what preliminary work they could," Lattuca said. "Now that the animals are less stressed and more comfortable, our veterinary team can get to work providing full examinations."

One of the rescued dogs being checked over, left, and a bag of matted fur with the weight on the scale, right. A representative for the SPCA told Newsweek that the idea of pressing charges against those responsible is being mulled over. Erie County SPCA

In a series of incredible pictures, the team shared how they removed each dog's matted fur before weighing the mats individually, with one weighing 2.6 pounds alone.

Before-and-after pictures show how the once-matted dogs have been transformed since coming to the rescue center. The animals will continue to be examined throughout the week and have all been signed over to the SPCA.

"Our veterinary team will continue to examine and determine the individual needs of each animal," said Lattuca. "Some may be able to go up for adoption; others may need to stay with us; still others may be placed in foster homes."