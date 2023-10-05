Culture

Sexyy Red Accused of Attempting to Cover Up Donald Trump Comments

By
Culture Rappers Donald Trump

Rapper Sexyy Red has been accused of trying to deflect attention away from her recent controversial comments about former President Donald Trump by leaking a sex tape.

Red, whose real name is Janae Nierah Wherry, shared her support for Trump while talking to comedian Theo Von on his This Past Weekend podcast on Tuesday.

She commented: "I like Trump, yeah they support him in the hood" and "we need him back in office."

Since the interview aired, the star has received backlash online, with many social media users now calling out the performer for allegedly releasing a sex tape briefly on Instagram to cover what she said.

Sexyy Red called out for leaked video
Sexyy Red at the BET Hip-Hop Awards 2023 on October 3, 2023, in Atlanta, Georgia. She has ben accused of leaking a sex tape to distract from her recent Donald Trump support comments. Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)

The video in question is no longer online, but as reported by AllHipHop and posts online from fans, Red allegedly posted scenes from a sex tape to her Instagram Stories. Many have said it was trying to move attention away from her Trump support interview.

Music lovers on X, formerly Twitter, couldn't believe what they saw. One shared their theory: "And just like that...the trump scandal is forgotten BRAVO SEXYY RED BRAVO."

Another said: "So within 36 hours Sexyy Red said she loves Trump because he gave her 'free' money years ago and posted a vid of herself getting r******** and this y'all queen lol."

One social media user highlighted how smart her PR strategy was. They said: "Sexyy Red is low-key smart for posting her sex tape... she's currently in a scandal for being a fan of Donald Trump, but due to the fact this isn't her first time getting leaked she exposed herself to get the attention off that situation... I gotta give 10's!"

"Sexyy Red trends after accidentally posting her sextape to her Instagram story..Publicity stunt to get people off her Trump comments or honest mistake?! (uncensored video in comments)," an onlooker added.

Someone called out her press team with: "Sexyy Red team couldn't come up with ANY other diversion for the Trump s***???? Like.. straight to sextape?? y'all didn't even try."

Instagram users have commented on her most recent post, published in the early hours of October 5, questioning why she shared that video.

One social media user wrote on the image of the rapper dressed in red sticking her middle finger up: "GIRL WHAT IS THAT ON YOUR STORY????"

"I'm disappointed in you girl. Cus wdf was that on yo story," another said, while a third shared: "embarrassing asf."

The rapper did have some supportive messages across the platform such as: "I love this lady omg", "Nah I feel bad for Sexyy Red" and "Y'all leave Sexyy Red alone."

A concerned social media user said: "People spreading that video of Sexyy Red and also making MEMES out of it are so f****** weird. What is wrong with you people genuinely. Imagine a private video of you is leaked and somebody screenshots your face and makes a joke. Weirdos."

Newsweek has contacted Sexyy Red's team for comment via email.

