Shadow and Bone is finally back for its second season, and the on-screen adaptation of Leigh Bardugo's novels has expanded ever further.

The new season sees Alina Starkov (Jessie Mei Li) and Mal Oretsev (Archie Renaux) get thrown back into the fight against General Kirigan, aka The Darkling (Ben Barnes), after going on the run following the events of Season 1.

To take down the Darkling and destroy the Shadow Fold for good, Alina makes it her mission to find the final two amplifiers to increase her power—the Sea Whip and the Firebird. Alina will need all the help she can get, including the assistance of one Nikolai Lantsov (Patrick Gibson).

While she is doing this, the Crows —Kaz Brekker (Freddy Carter), Inej Ghafa (Amita Suman), and Jesper Fahey (Kit Young)— plot revenge against Ketterdam crime lord Pekka Rollins (Dean Lennox Kelly) with the help of Nina Zenik (Danielle Galligan) and Wylan Hendricks (Jack Wolfe).

'Shadow and Bone' Season 2 Cast: Every New Character and Their Grisha Order

Two of the new characters in Season 2 have already been mentioned, but there are a number of others that are new to the franchise as well.

Some of the characters are also Grisha, those with the ability to manipulate matter, and they are part of a specific Order within Ravka's Second Army. These can be categorized as Corporalki (those who have power over the body), Etherealki (those who can manipulate the elements), and Materialki (those who can manipulate metals and chemicals).

1. Nikolai Lantsov

Nikolai Lantsov is the second son of the Ravkan king Alexander III and queen Tatiana, though the legitimacy of his birth has been questioned throughout his life.

The Ravkan prince is known by many names, like the Too-Clever Fox and Sobachka (which means puppy in Ravkan). He also has his own secret alter ego.

Nikolai is not a Grisha, but is still an integral part of the fight against the Darkling and a staunch ally for Alina.

2. Wylan Hendricks

Wylan is a demolitions expert who joins the Crows in the events of Season 2, and he helps the crew with their quest against Pekka Rollins. Wylan is not a Grisha.

The character has a different surname in the show to the books, which was something the writing team hoped to keep a secret so as not to spoil non-book fans, showrunner Eric Heisserer told Newsweek.

"We had looked to preserve that a little bit going into the possibility of a Six of Crows [standalone series]," he said. "So viewers who weren't necessarily book fans weren't inadvertently spoiled as to the card that gets turned over about Wylan and the character who hires our Crows for that heist.

"That was our approach, [but] I think the cats on the back at this point."

3. Toyla Yul-Bataar

Tolya Yul-Bataar (Lewis Tan) and Tamar Kir-Bataar are twin siblings who work alongside Nikolai and are Grisha who originate from Shu Han.

Tolya has a penchant for poetry and sweet treats, but he is formidable with a blade and is also a powerful Heartrender, a faction of the Corpralki Grisha.

This means he is able to control the human body from the inside using his abilities.

4. Tamar Kir-Bataar

Tamar Kir-Bataar (Anna Leong Brophy), like her sibling, is a powerful Corporalki and is also a Heartrender.

But that is not the only weapon that Tamar can wield as she is also skilled with fighting with two axes.

5. Adrik

Adrik (Alistair Nwachukwu) is the younger brother of Alina's friend Nadia (who is played Joanna McGibbon in Season 2), and he is introduced in the new episodes.

He is also a Grisha and is a member of the Etherealki Order. He is specifically a Squaller, which means he has the ability to manipulate the air to control wind, create storms and other such skills.

6. Vladim

Vladim (Shobhit Piasa) is part of the Darkling's Grisha forcers, and he is part of the Fabrikator order. Specifically, he is an Alkemi, which means he has the ability to manipulate chemicals and poisons.

7. Fruszi

Fruszi (Rachel Redford) is a member of the Darkling's Grisha army, and she is part of the Etherealki Order and is a Tidemaker.

She has the ability to manipulate water, and can also control the temperature of the water she summons in order to create weaponry.