Shelter Cat Rocking a 'Natural Bowl Cut' Leaves Internet in Stitches

A cat with an unusual fur pattern has melted hearts on the internet after a video of him rocking his natural bowl haircut went viral on social media earlier this week.

The video, shared on TikTok on Tuesday by a volunteer at the shelter that used to host him, under the username Lortsmith, shows the cat, whose name is Quinn, rocking his very unusual haircut as he relaxes on top of his cat tree.

Quinn, whose fur is mainly white, has a gray patch of fur right on top of his head, which makes him look like he just had a bowl cut at the barber. Some people even went as far as to say that the cat reminds them of Cillian Murphy in Peaky Blinders.

Stock image of a white and gray cat. A cat with an unusual fur pattern has melted hearts on social media. Getty Images

The hilarious post comes with a caption that says: "When life gives you a natural bowl cut, you rock it!" Followed by: "Who needs a hair salon when you've got [a] natural style like this? Quinn is the stylish ex-adoption center cat with a fur coat pattern that's simply purr-fect! He has found his forever home, but there are many more adorable cats still waiting at our Adoption Centre..."

Recent studies have shown that a cat's fur color can tell us a lot about them before even getting to know them. As reported by the National Institute of Health, a study carried out on 211 cats in Mexico, found a correlation between a cat's fur color and their personality.

"Gray cats have the highest score for being shy, aloof, and intolerant, while orange cats had the highest scores for being trainable, friendly, and calm. Tabbies [have] the highest [scores] for [being] bold and active, tricolor cats for [being] stubborn, and bicolor cats for [being] tolerant," their website says.

The video quickly went viral on social media, getting viewers from across TikTok. It has so far received more than 235,300 views and 36,000 likes on the platform.

One user, Lily, commented: "He has that Cillian Murphy in Peaky Blinders haircut." And Christine_Rossouw said: "He looks like me in first grade when I cut my own hair the day before my verrrrry first day of school."

Cabohortie wrote: "Please tell me you named her Bjork or Cillian Murphy." And forcedtobehere420 added: "He is every member of the Beatles."

Newsweek reached out to Lortsmith for comment via Instagram. We could not verify the details of the case.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.