Shelter Dog Pleads for Attention After Waiting Three Years to Get Adopted

An animal shelter has shared the heartbreaking way a stray dog stands up and pleads for attention whenever others go past, after waiting three years to get adopted.

The 5-year-old American Staffordshire Terrier named Cobie has spent the majority of his life at the Main Line Animal Rescue in Chester Springs, Pennsylvania. Despite the center's best efforts to find him a home, Cobie is still waiting and hardly ever receives interest.

Although Cobie continues to spend his days in the shelter, he is more than happy spending the time with his shelter buddies and the volunteers. Gillian Kocher from Pennsylvania SPCA, which works alongside Main Line Animal Rescue, told Newsweek that Cobie "loves to see his friends," so he will often stand up to get their attention.

"Cobie is always interested in what is going on when his friends walk by, so he stands like this to get their attention, so they take him out," Kocher said. "Cobie is very loyal and loving with the people he knows. He can be shy at first, and he needs to feel comfortable before opening up. You can always find him in the fields with the volunteers who love how he just sits next to them, leaning up against them. He also loves car rides and frequently visits a volunteer's house for day trips, always acting like a perfect gentleman in their home."

As every day passes and Cobie spends even longer in the shelter, Kocher is devastated that the poor pup is still waiting on his forever home after three long years.

"Since his arrival into our care he has never found a home, Cobie doesn't get much adoption interest. Sadly, he isn't even asked about," she added. "He is shy at first and people don't seem to want to take the time to build a bond with him. He just needs a patient person who will go at his pace."

The rescue center refuses to lose hope that one day Cobie will get adopted, and it's doing everything it can to make it a reality. On August 16, the rescue center shared a post devoted to Cobie on its Facebook group, pleading for people to come and meet its "longest term resident."

The post reads: "Cobie has been here for far too long and should have found his home a long, long time ago. He's an exceptionally loyal and loving guy, and he deserves to get the chance to be the best thing to ever happen to someone. Come meet him."

Since the picture of Cobie pleading for love and attention was posted, it has been shared over 1,800 times and received more than 800 likes. As of yet, Cobie is still waiting for an owner, but Kocher hopes that the post going viral will help speed things along.

"The Facebook post hasn't brought more interest in Cobie yet, but we sure are hoping," Kocher told Newsweek. "We hope that people will consider the dogs who have been in shelters for a long time and get overlooked. Sometimes they have their challenges, but they are all so deserving of love. We know that Cobie deserves a family, and we hope that someone will open their heart and home to him."

There are hundreds of comments on the Facebook post already, with many people offering their best wishes that Cobie will find a home soon.

