Shock As Owner Reveals Her 'Mini' Goldendoodle Turned Into 65lb Dog

A dog owner has shared how her mini goldendoodle dog quickly became a 65-pound "big baby."

In a comparison video of Benji from when he was a puppy to his current age, Janine Theriault from Shediac, Canada, showed just how much her pooch has grown.

With over 787,000 views, people were in stitches as they saw Benji's full size.

A miniature goldendoodle is a crossbreed of a golden retriever and a miniature or toy poodle.

With a variety of coat types, mini goldendoodles have wavy or curly fur in shades of cream, gold, chocolate, or black.

Known to be friendly, well-suited for families, and intelligent, the crossbreed has gained popularity in recent years thanks to its hypoallergenic coat. Bred to produce fewer allergens and shed less dander, people who are allergic to dogs often do better around the breed.

Their dense coat also requires regular grooming, brushing, and bathing which can help reduce the amount of allergens in the environment.

While the mini goldendoodle is bred to be smaller than its regular-sized counterpart, it doesn't always work out this way.

Goldendoodle puppy
Stock image of a goldendoodle puppy. One owner has shared how her puppy quickly became a "big baby." Getty Images/Brad Covington

Theriault shared what her dog Benji looked like when he first came home, compared to now when he weighs in at 65 lb at just nine months old.

She isn't the only one, either, as many commenters on TikTok shared how they were faced with a similar outcome after getting their own puppy.

"Lol I love my doodle," said Girlwithattitude. "He was supposed to be 40 pounds and now he's three and 78 pounds."

Others joked that the dog was actually a "maxi doodle."

Some dog owners shared how they have mini goldendoodles who really are small. Sellyposts wrote: "I have a mini and he's only 20 pounds!" While user reilly said: "Awww. Our toy goldendoodle is only 12 pounds but I was worried this would happen to her."

Despite breeding techniques, it can be difficult to truly know how big a crossbred dog will be. People looking at getting a miniature goldendoodle should always ask the breeder about the size of the parent dogs and their previous litters to get a potential idea of the size of the puppies.

It is important to factor in regular veterinary care and appropriate nutrition to ensure your dog's overall health and weight management.

In a follow-up, among over 1,600 comments, Theriault clarified: "I just need everyone to know this is just a funny video, he's literally my dream dog I'm obsessed with him."

Her love for her large puppy is clear on TikTok too, where she frequently shares content featuring Benji.

Earlier this year he gained viral attention when she shared how he waits at the door to have his paws dried after he has been outside, and millions of viewers melted at the adorable footage.

Newsweek reached out to Janine Theriault via social media for comment.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

