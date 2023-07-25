Shock as Vet Discovers Entire Bag of Dog Food in Labrador's Stomach

Most dogs would eat anything if their owners didn't stop them, but one, in particular, cost her owners $1,500 after indulging in a substantial "snack" that landed her with an emergency visit to the veterinarian.

In a video shared on TikTok last Friday, under the username Janayejohannastir, the labrador, called Sage, can be seen shaky as her belly looks disproportionately swollen, and according to her owner, she was crying in pain every time they touched it.

They immediately took her to the vet, thinking she had eaten some plastic, but then found out that the reason she was in pain was that she ate an entire bag of food.

The clip comes with a caption that explains "Rushed our girl to the ER after finding her stomach completely distended and hard plastic chewed up in pieces on the ground. She cried out in pain when we touched her stomach. Her energy was off. Something was very wrong. $1,500 later the X-ray shows an entire bag of food in her stomach." Followed by: "Thanks for the scare, Sage."

If your dog has ingested a large amount of food the best thing to do is to contact your veterinarian or after-hours emergency hospital and have them checked out.

Symptoms that your dog has overeaten include acting restless and being unable to lie down in a comfortable position, panting, drooling or even acting like they want to vomit (including frequent retching, with little to no food being brought up).

According to Greenbrier Emergency Animal Hospital, the most telltale sign is a distended abdomen that is hard to the touch. If you observe any of these symptoms you must act quickly and get your furbaby medical attention.

The video quickly went viral on social media, getting viewers from across TikTok. It has so far received over 936,400 views and 34,700 likes on the platform.

One user, Jackie, commented: "OMG!! Her tummy was SO big!! She's so expensive thank god she's so damn cute and precious." And Phoebe and Olive (SD) said: "One time my 30-pound puppy ate 35 pounds of food. Literally 5 pounds more than her entire body weight."

Gingersnap665 wrote: "Lab life, Lordy they never give us a moment of peace! From one lab parent to another, I'm so glad she is ok!" And ash said: "My lab... 10 months old and hasn't gone one month without an emergency. He likes to be extra."

Another user, Megan Whearley, commented: "6 years ago my cane Corso did the same thing thought we were going to lose him ... jerk was just helping himself to a snack." And Nuku joked: "Ya'll need to learn about health insurance for dogs."

Lcl6789 wrote: "My lab did this once too; literally opened the cabinet, popped the lid on the dog food, and ate a whole bag." And Kim(Taylor's Version) said: "My dog cost me the same when he ate a single mushroom that grew in the yard."

