Man Gloating Over Sister Getting Rejected From 'Dream Schools' Backed

A post about a sibling who is "living" for the fact that his "selfish brat" sister was rejected by all but one of the 12 colleges to which she had applied has gone viral on Reddit.

The post was shared on Reddit's TrueOffMyChest subforum, where it received over 15,000 upvotes. The user FunSelf5 wrote that he doesn't like his youngest sister, who has always been a "daddy's girl" and "never faced a single consequence in her life."

According to the poster, "she's always been given privileges that were never given to any of the other siblings. It does not help that she's a selfish brat who has made it her mission to make all of her siblings' lives as hard as possible growing up."

Despite his sister's high-school graduation quickly approaching, the user "heard nothing" about her college plans. The poster wrote it turns out that his parents "kept it secret" as "she didn't get into a single one of her dream schools and I'm living for it."

A stock image of a woman looking upset while sitting at a desk in front of a laptop, as a couple next to them are seen laughing while looking at her. A post about a sibling gloating over the fact that his sister got rejected by all of her dream colleges has gone viral on Reddit. iStock / Getty Images Plus

As brutal as it may seem, "it's completely normal to find pleasure in someone's misfortune," licensed clinical psychologist Bethany Cook told Newsweek. She added that the poster's "feelings are totally valid."

"Sibling relationship dynamics play a key role in youth development and adjustment," according to a 2018 study in the peer-reviewed Journal of Youth and Adolescence,

The study found that being the target of "sibling relational aggression" was associated with depressive symptoms, risky behavior, self-worth and romantic competence.

A March 2020 study in the peer-reviewed Journal of Family Psychology found that the sibling relationship, considered "the longest-lasting relationship for most people," may become "increasingly relevant for older adults and may be linked to their well-being."

The study found that sibling conflict and parental favoritism were positively associated with symptoms of depression, anxiety, hostility and loneliness. It added that "sibling warmth" was negatively correlated with loneliness.

The user in the latest post explained that his sister knew she could "really do anything" and not face any consequences. "This ranged from petty lying to getting all of us in trouble to actual crime."

Despite all of the other kids having "high marks academically" and college degrees, his parents could "never stop gushing" about how "smart" his youngest sister was.

The poster wrote that, when he and his brother attended college, the father allegedly "refused" to use the money he'd put aside for their education on them. He said "we got scholarships, we didn't need" the money, and he would save it for the youngest sister.

According to the user, the sister "nearly failed high school" by ditching school for an entire semester. But she and the parents "still thought she could get into a good school." Her "dream" institutions were Yale and Harvard, despite having an "abysmal" GPA [grade point average].

The poster wrote that, for the first time in her life, the sister is "actually facing consequences and I'm living for it right now."

'Completely Normal' to Take Pleasure in Others' Misfortunes

Addressing the latest Reddit post, Cook, the author of For What It's Worth: A Perspective on How to Thrive and Survive Parenting Ages 0-2, said: "It's completely normal to find pleasure in someone's misfortune; the Germans call it 'schadenfreude'.

"All humans experience it, whether toward a stranger or sibling. When parents blatantly favor one child over another, it elicits schadenfreude, not feelings of support," the psychologist added.

The Youngest Gets 'Watered Down' Version of Parents

It's also important to note that "no child ever gets the same parent, even identical twins," Cook said.

The psychologist explained: "Parents morph and shift their approach to each kid's unique personality and needs due to a myriad of reasons (different place in their career, working 'kinks' out on older kids, etc). Parents can't parent each kid the same, but if their approach is vastly different, it can definitely create strained relationships between siblings."

Cook added that it's hard to know why the parents in the latest post seemingly "doted" on the younger sister: "Often, the youngest in all families gets a 'watered down' version of parents."

This can happen for various reasons including parents being older and tired by the time they have their last child. There is also overcompensating for the mistakes they realize they'd made when raising their older kids, Cook said.

The bottom line? The poster's feelings are "totally valid," the psychologist added. "If the parents hadn't shown favoritism between the kids, the older sibling might not be feeling upset at his younger sibling's misfortune."

'Totally Delusional'

Several users on Reddit sided with the original poster and criticized his younger sister.

In a comment that got 10,300 upvotes, user No-Appearance1145 wrote: "I saw the ditching school and then her school of choice being Yale. Your parents made her delusional."

User 69aja posted: "Yale after ditching a semester?...Totally delusional to think she had any chance of Ivy league with anything less than perfect grades."

User _ac3_0f_spad3s_ commented: "They're all delusional, the parents probably helped convince her that she'd have an easy time getting into Yale despite her GPA because they can't fathom anything less then their baby getting exactly what she wants..."

Salty_Look_5237 wrote: "Regardless of what happens with college, [the sister] will milk your parents for the rest of her life for help with cars, housing, travel, boyfriends....it never ends..."

Newsweek has contacted the original poster for comment via the Reddit messaging system.

Do you have a similar sibling dilemma? Let us know via life@newsweek.com. We can ask experts for advice, and your story could be featured on Newsweek.