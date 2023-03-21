Dog With the Most Extreme Underbite Hailed As 'Perfectly Imperfect'

A dog who was left with a severe underbite after being attacked as a puppy is winning new admirers on social media.

Dayanara Mordino from Alaska posted a picture of Simba, her beloved Labrador Mastiff mix, to Facebook in a post that prompted other dog owners to share pictures of their own "perfectly imperfect" pups.

"I honestly was not expecting his picture to take off like it did," Mordino told Newsweek. "A lot of people love his underbite and it always ends up a topic of conversation when people meet him. It's a cute quirk of his and adds character."

Also referred to as canine malocclusion, in this context the term underbite refers to a situation where a dog's teeth do not fit together properly.

Dr. Santiago Peralta, assistant professor of veterinary dentistry and oral surgery at Cornell University College of Veterinary Medicine, previously told PetMD that the condition can occur for a number of reasons.

"Malocclusions can have a genetic basis that will be likely transmitted from generation to generation," Dr. Peralta explained. "Some of them will be acquired, whether because something happened during gestation or something happened during growth and development, either an infection or trauma or any other event that may alter maxillofacial [face and jaw] growth."

In the case of Simba's underbite, it's a result of the latter.

Mordino said: "He was very sick as puppy and his underbite is due to him being bit by one of the other dogs in the house, which ended up crushing one nasal passage and shattering his top growth plate [the soft area at the end of bones in puppies and young dogs that usually help the bones become longer and more dense.]"

Despite this difficult start, Simba's life changed for the better the day he met Mordino, with the canine providing yet another example of why adopting a dog with disabilities can be a hugely rewarding experience.

"I was working at a liquor store with a coworker whose grandma fostered dogs. He brought Simba in and it was absolute love at first sight," she said. "I met him when he was two weeks old and he was so small but so loving. I was able to hold him and I ended up spending most of my shift checking customers out while holding him and he nuzzled himself up into my neck. It was then that I knew I wanted him."

Looking after a young dog in Alaska comes with some unique challenges. When Mordino first got Simba he was suffering with a bad case of frostbite that ultimately required surgery to correct.

Thankfully Simba recovered and is now happier and healthier than ever.

Mordino acknowledges that caring for a dog with an underbite presents some problems. "Due to the underbite he has a hard time eating and with a crushed nasal passage he is a very loud mouth breather and snores very loud," she explained.

However, Simba's happy-go-lucky outlook on life and his love of the outdoors has helped him bond with Gordino and her other dogs. "He loves hiking, playing with his brother and sister, loves snuggles and toys. His favorite tricks are high five and shake," she said.

Simba only turned 3 back in December. Gordino is delighted that his picture inspired a celebration on social media of other dogs living with underbites. She also hopes his story will inspire others to take on dogs like Simba. "Take a chance on the sick doggos," she said. "They'll light up your life more than you'll know."

