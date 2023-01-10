Which 'Single's Inferno' Season 2 Couples Are Still Together?

The second season of Single's Inferno, the hit Korean dating show on Netflix, came to a dramatic close, with its final episode released Tuesday.

The series features real-life K-drama: A dozen singletons spend several days together on a remote island to get acquainted, without knowing each other's ages or professions.

At the end of each day, each player was asked to choose one person they'd like to escape the island with for a one-night luxury hotel stay. Only those who chose someone were allowed to go to the hotel, where they could freely reveal their true identities, including their name and jobs.

In the dramatic finale, three couples left the island together for good. But which couples are still together after the season's end?

So-e and Se-jun

After she was rejected by Yoong-jae, fans were delighted to see So-e receive much attention from Se-jun, one of the show's newest contestants. He chose her for his first hotel escape after he was touched by how caring she was toward him when he first arrived.

Choosing So-e also in the final round, he said he realized how he felt about her because "I get anxious when you're not around."

However, it's not known if the couple are still together. They do not follow each other on Instagram.

Se-jun works as a tailor at Ascottage, the tailor shop of Single's Inferno Season 1 cast member Jin-taek, and his Instagram feed's latest posts consist mostly of him modeling suits for the shop.

The Instagram feed of So-e, a student majoring in acting at Hanyang University in South Korea, features mostly selfies/headshots and pics with her classmates.

Seo-un and Yoong-jae

Seo-un, an artist and former beauty queen who was crowned Miss Korea in 2021, and securities firm worker Yoong-jae hit it off from their first hotel getaway.

While Seo-un ended up also heading to the hotel one night with Han-bin, who confessed he only had eyes for her from the start, the trip only confirmed her greater attraction toward Yoong-jae, whom she chose in the final round.

But are the couple still together? It has yet to be confirmed. The pair also do not follow each other on Instagram, nor have they posted any images of themselves together.

Seo-un's lnstagram posts feature mostly selfies, ranging from a recent post of her on a winter beach getaway to various modeling shots.

Yoong-jae's Instagram is full of him in different outdoorsy locations, including a recent one of him posing at the National Museum of Korea.

Seul-ki and Jong-woo

Seul-ki stole the hearts of at least three men on the island. They were Dong-woo, who said she was the only woman on the island who moved his heart; Jong-woo, whose feelings did not waver and remained fixed on her throughout the show; and Jin-young, who became the most popular male contestant among the women with his laid-back yet intriguing aura.

Dong-woo's devotion was rewarded with a heartwarming twist, as Seul-ki chose to leave the island with the former soccer player-turned-barista.

But was their fairy-tale ending just the beginning of something greater? It's not known if the couple are still together. The two have not been pictured together on their respective Instagram accounts.

Jong-woo's Instagram account, whose first post was shared only about two months ago, features mostly selfies or modeling images, while Seul-ki's feed showcases a mix of selfies and shots of her in different scenic outdoor locations.

What Is Season 2's Cast Doing Now?

Dong-Woo

Dong-woo, who was a runner-up in the Mister Global men's beauty competition in 2021, according to Instagram, appears to be doing some modeling in addition to his work as a plastic surgeon.

Nadine

According to Nadine's latest Instagram posts, the neuroscience/computer science double major spent the holidays with family and has been skiing.

Early in the show, Dong-woo was also attracted to Nadine, who was dubbed this season's "it" girl by fans for her beauty and brains. The two ended up heading to the hotel, but Dong-woo appeared to close up after Nadine revealed she was a Harvard premed student.

According to Koreaboo, the pair were recently tagged in a post shared by Single's Inferno Season 1 cast member Jun-sik, who follows Nadine and Dong-woo on Instagram, stirring speculation that perhaps Nadine and Dong-woo are an item. The post reportedly showed the three of them each holding a box of chocolate.

Jin-young

Jin-young left several women intrigued by his aloofness and mysterious character.

The former soldier from the Underwater Demolition Team, South Korea's elite special operations force, is a YouTuber. His channel shares various content, ranging from his everyday life of eating/working out to military-related videos.

According to one of his latest YouTube posts, the Season 2 star was getting ready for his "first solo trip abroad."

Se-jeong

Se-jeong, the fashion model who said that her most confident features include her "sexy body" and that she "rarely" fails at getting the guy she goes after, didn't manage to get coupled up in the show.

According to her Instagram feed, which features mostly selfies and fashion shots, Se-jeong has been traveling, from New York and Seoul, South Korea, to different beach destinations.

Han-bin

The professional chef was turned down by Seo-un in the end but became close friends with several other cast members, including So-e, who chose to bring Han-bin along for one of her hotel stays as a friend.

He is known for his positive energy and love for staying physically active, and it appears Han-bin has been doing just that, with many of his Instagram posts showing him surfing or doing other watersports.

Min-soo

Min-soo, a fashion model/CEO of her own online clothing store who is also a former beauty pageant finalist, has remained pretty quiet since the show. Her latest Instagram feed features a mix of mostly selfies and modeling shots.

Single's Inferno, Seasons 1 and 2, is available to stream on Netflix.