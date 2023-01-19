Adorable Snoozing Labrador Puppy Melts Hearts Online – 'Sleepy Potato'

Occasionally, you come across a clip on social media that makes you let out an audible "awww." A video of a chubby chocolate Labrador puppy napping is one of those times.

The footage, with more than 5.4 million views and 1.7 million likes, shows Tug the puppy napping on his back before a hand comes into shot and gently rolls him over.

Tug keeps going and flops onto his face, barely acknowledging his owner, before he carries on napping.

One TikToker commented, "That's the kinda sleep when you pay no rent or bills," while another wrote, "aww the little potato is sleepy."

Puppies are adorable bundles of energy. However, they usually sleep between 18 and 20 hours a day. One minute you may witness your puppy zooming around, the next you may find them fast asleep where they fell.

The American Kennel Club (AKC) website says: "Sleep is essential to healthy growth, contributing to the necessary development of his central nervous system, brain, immune system, and muscles. All of that sleep also helps him rest up during growth spurts."

So your puppy gets enough sleep during the day, the AKC recommends leaving your puppy undisturbed and resisting from cuddling them and letting them fall asleep on you.

The AKC website states that "you don't want [your dog] to be dependent on you to fall asleep. Household members, including children, should learn to leave your puppy alone while he is sleeping. But be sure to keep an eye on him because when he wakes up, he'll need to be taken outside."

The AKC suggests this daily schedule to make sure your puppy gets the most out of their naps.

Morning Puppy Schedule

In the morning when the puppy wakes up, quickly take him outside to relieve himself.

Feed him breakfast.

Puppies usually need to relieve themselves after eating, so give him another potty break.

Spend 30 to 60 minutes of playing with him, socializing, and taking a walk.

Nap time. He may sleep from 30 minutes to two hours.

Give him another potty break as soon as he wakes up.

Feed him lunch.

Afternoon Puppy Schedule

After lunch, give him a potty break.

For up to one hour, play with him and allow him to explore.

It's nap time again.

Take him outside for a bathroom break when he wakes up.

And then it's playtime again.

Chances are pretty good he'll settle in for a nap after he plays.

Potty break.

Evening Puppy Schedule

Feed your pup dinner before you sit down, or give him a stuffed Kong to work on in the crate while you eat.

After dinner, take a walk.

Let him spend time playing and interacting with family members.

Give him a quick bathroom trip before bed, and then settling him down in his crate for nighttime sleep.

