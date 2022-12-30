What's Next for 'Slow Horses'? Everything To Expect in Season 3

The second season of Apple Original series Slow Horses is coming to an end, leaving fans with questions over what will happen next to the Apple TV+ show.

The comedic spy thriller series, based on Mick Herron's Slough House crime novels, follows a group of disgraced MI5 agents who are sent to book series' titular Slough House to live out the rest of their careers in exile.

Despite their various previous failings, the group, who are referred to as "slow horses" and give the show its title, often still find themselves having to solve an array of problems in the espionage world.

Academy Award winner Gary Oldman leads the cast in the role of group leader Jackson Lamb, who somehow always gets to the bottom of things with the help of his dysfunctional team.

As the second season of Slow Horses wraps up, with the finale episode being released on Friday, December 30, viewers will no doubt be interested to find out if the show will be back for a third chapter.

Newsweek has everything you need to know about the future of Apple TV+ show Slow Horses.

Will There Be a Slow Horses Season 3?

Luckily for fans, Apple TV+ has renewed Slow Horses for two more seasons, meaning there will be a third and a fourth outing of the crime series.

Slow Horses Season 3 Release Date

A specific release date is yet to be announced by Apple TV+ but the third season has already began filming.

Slow Horses fans may not have long to wait if the show follows its previous pattern as both of the first two seasons came out in 2022, with only a few months separating the premiere dates.

Season 1 began on April 1, 2022, while Season 2's first episode was released at the start of December.

Slow Horses Season 3 Plot

The first two seasons of Slow Horses are based on the first two books in the Slough House series, titled Slow Horses and Dead Lions.

It is likely, then, that the upcoming third season could be based on Herron's The List, with Season 4 then following the plot of Real Tigers.

The List was a short story released between Dead Lions and Real Tigers in 2015 that explored MI5, as imagined in Herron's world, outside of Slough House, and introduced an array of new characters to the Slough House universe.

Slow Horses Season 3 Cast

Specific casting announcements are yet to be made by Apple TV+ but starring alongside Oldman in the ensemble cast for Season 2 of Slow Horses were Academy Award nominee Kristin Scott Thomas and BAFTA Scotland Award winner Jack Lowden.

Saskia Reeves, Rosalind Eleazar, Dustin Demri-Burns, Christopher Chung and Freddie Fox also featured, along with Chris Reilly, Samuel West, Aimee-Ffion Edwards, Kadiff Kirwan and Academy Award nominee Jonathan Pryce.

Oldman is, of course, expected to return and no doubt Lamb's team of disgraced agents will be back to join him.

The first two seasons of Slow Horses are available on Apple TV+ now.