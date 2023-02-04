'Smart Cookie' Oreo the Cat Wins Pet of the Week

This week we've been moved by the story of a cat who was reunited with his family after going missing for five years and been amazed by the world's oldest living dog.

The Winner

This week our Pet of the Week winner is "smart cookie" Oreo.

Pat Martin, who lives in the Western Slope of Colorado, told Newsweek: "I've had a lot of cats in my life, but she was the most intelligent ever. I talked to her as I would a two-year-old child—she understood at least 25 words and phrases, and responded accordingly."

Sadly, Oreo died when she was 17 years old, but her owner has been left with many happy memories of her beloved pet.

"Oreo loved to be covered in a silk scarf," she explained. "I think she found it comforting. I could say, 'Get your scarf,' and she would pull it out for me to wrap her in it. She liked to sit in my flower box on the front porch and watch the people walking by."

The super smart cat always understood what her owner was telling her and often responded to questions or commands.

"She understood everything I said to her and reacted accordingly," Martin said. "I could say, 'Give me a kiss,' and she would nuzzle my ear. When I was doing my floor exercises, she would be sitting there watching me, and I would say, 'You're not exercising!' She would plop down and roll over, back and forth. I could go on and on with examples of her intelligence—she was amazing."

Finalists

Our first finalist this week is Zoey, a teacup Chihuahua who lives in Santa Clarita, California with owner Shelly Williams-Bey.

"Zoey was gifted to me by a former employee who had a dog that unexpectedly birthed twin puppies on Cinco de Mayo," Williams-Bey told Newsweek. "The employee woke up to Zoey in her bed, being born. It was a total shock and surprise."

Now 5 years old, Zoey loves to ride in the car and enjoys a good road trip playlist.

"She likes to dance when I make her 'break it down,' and I dance with her," said Williams-Bey.

"She loves doing zoomies when she is feeling sassy and funny," said the owner. "She is a sweet dog and absolutely adorable in her seasonal wardrobe. She has her own room and plenty of clothes and toys—she is definitely my fur baby."

Our second finalist this week is rescue cat Nutmeg. Starting life in difficult circumstances, she was found as a stray with her mother and siblings.

After being collected by a rescue, she found her home with Gloria Warshaw in Wheaton, Illinois.

Warshaw told Newsweek that 5-year-old Nutmeg is very active.

"Nutmeg loves to play fetch," she said. "She will carry a toy in her mouth and howl until someone throws it for her."

"Even five years after her rescue, she seems to know she almost died," said Warshaw. "She shows nothing but love to the people she trusts. She hides from everyone else."

Last but not least this week is Bitsy the cat and canine friend Sukey, who is a Blue Heeler and Golden Doodle mix.

Living in Hendersonville, North Carolina with owners Victor and Debbie Weisbeker, these two girls are inseparable.

"We had two other dogs when we brought Bitsy into the house and she immediately took it over," Victor told Newsweek. "She accepted Sukey and they became best buddies. Both of them have such incredible personalities."

Like most cats, 2-year-old Bitsy is aloof but does like to play with her canine friend.

"When she does the zoomies she bounces off the furniture and attacks Sukey," said Victor. "Sukey is a loving dog and is even being trained to be a therapy dog."

